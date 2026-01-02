‘We’re doing fine’: Israel’s Trump ties after Dermer’s departure

One key figure was missing from this week’s meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump — Ron Dermer, the former strategic affairs minister who played a central role in all of the leaders’ previous meetings over the past year.
Dermer, who resigned from the government, had managed Israel’s relations with the United States almost exclusively. He effectively served as Israel’s de facto foreign minister for nearly three years and announced in recent months his intention to step down. About two months ago, he submitted his resignation letter to Netanyahu, praising the prime minister while also acknowledging that the government would be remembered for the October 7 attack. Before that, Dermer headed the negotiating team for the release of hostages until the deal was signed in October.
Despite Dermer’s near-exclusive hold on the US portfolio, he was not involved at all in the recent meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Netanyahu’s aides said. “We’re doing fine. He wasn’t involved, and it turned out we still have good ties at the White House,” a source close to the prime minister said.
In Israel, some had feared the meeting would be difficult, given frustration among Trump advisers over what they see as Netanyahu’s reluctance to move to a second phase of negotiations, reach an agreement with Syria and address other issues. Those concerns were heightened by Dermer’s absence, with some worried Netanyahu’s team would struggle to prepare the meeting without him.
Filling the vacuum were two figures now central to managing ties with Washington: Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, who arrived at Mar-a-Lago a week ahead of Netanyahu to conduct preparatory work and coordination meetings with Trump’s team, and businessman Michael Eisenberg, who is close to Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff and has direct access to Trump’s inner circle. From Israel, the staff work was overseen by Gil Reich, the acting head of the National Security Council.
Eisenberg serves as Netanyahu’s representative at the US operations center in Kiryat Gat and is involved in implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement. His appointment has not yet been formally finalized, and his travel with the prime minister’s delegation was approved on a case-by-case basis by the Prime Minister’s Office legal adviser, with interim restrictions. Eisenberg is a veteran businessman and founder of a venture capital fund that invests in numerous companies.
Although Dermer has resigned, people familiar with his relationship with Netanyahu say the two remain in close contact. “Their relationship is like that of a father and son. Even if Dermer stepped down, he will always remain,” one source said. Still, they noted, Dermer is less involved in day-to-day affairs, and there is an expectation Netanyahu may eventually use him as a discreet envoy. For now, they said, that has not happened.
“At the moment, Dermer is focused on his personal life, rebuilding his family and transitioning into the business world,” the sources said.