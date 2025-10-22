National security adviser's ouster highlights Netanyahu’s growing isolation in Israeli leadership

In recent months, nearly all of Netanyahu’s senior aides and advisers have departed or been reassigned to diplomatic posts.

Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman

has been appointed Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister’s Office Director General Yossi Shelley

was named ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Spokesperson Omer Dostri resigned from his position, and

longtime adviser Jonatan Urich

remains barred from working with Netanyahu because of his involvement in the Qatargate affair.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer