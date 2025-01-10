Israeli intelligence reservists allege IDF stuck in pre-October 7 mindset, demand accountability

Dozens of active reservists from the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN), including officers and senior NCOs, have written to State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman, calling for a meeting to present what they describe as systemic intelligence failures during and before the war.
Among the signatories are senior officers holding the rank of lieutenant colonel, who accuse the military of rigid adherence to outdated concepts that stifle dissenting viewpoints and hinder effective decision-making.
The letter follows revelations of AMAN's suppression of intelligence warnings related to external actors ahead of the Hamas-led October 7 attacks. Reservists cited incidents, including a case involving a noncommissioned officer who allegedly attempted to warn of an impending assault. The officers also referenced the "Classified Documents Affair," in which intelligence personnel, frustrated by internal resistance, leaked sensitive findings to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's close circle in a bid to elevate their concerns.
“We’ve observed how alternative viewpoints, critical for national security, have been repeatedly silenced within the ranks,” the letter reads. The reservists demand structural reforms within AMAN to establish mechanisms for surfacing contrarian analyses and breaking entrenched doctrines.
They specifically criticized the lack of significant institutional changes post-October 7, stating, “Despite public discourse on the failure to issue proper warnings, no structured system has been established to ensure dissenting voices are heard.” They argue that the absence of such mechanisms led to missed opportunities to preempt or mitigate Hamas' attacks.
In their letter, the reservists also called for the establishment of a critical oversight body within the IDF to facilitate open and inclusive discussions of intelligence. "Without such reforms, national security remains vulnerable to blind spots," they warned.
Addressing the "Classified Documents Affair," the signatories said individuals like NCO Ari Rosenfeld, who is still detained, acted out of a sense of duty to national security. They described his treatment and those of others implicated as disproportionate to their actions.
The State Comptroller’s Office confirmed receiving the letter and announced it would address the concerns in accordance with its procedures.