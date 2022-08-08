IDF demolishes homes of terrorists who carried out Elad attack

The IDF said on Monday that it had completed the demolition of two homes belonging to the terrorists who carried out a deadly attack in Elad last May.
Three civilians died and four others were injured when As’ad Alrafa’ani (19) and Sabhi Abu Shakir (20), both from the village of Rumana near Jenin, stabbed them to death with axes.
Forces entered the village late on Sunday shortly after a ceasefire came into effect in the South, with bulldozers.
The two assailants were captured after a 62-hours manhunt, in a field near the ultra-Orthodox city and did not resist their arrest.
Their interrogation revealed they had not been members of any terror organization and had decided to attack Israelis on their own accord, choosing Elad as their target after working in the city and knowing the lay of the land.
They first murdered 35-year old Oren Ben Yiftach, who gave them a ride into Elad and then proceeded to the city park where they stabbed Yonatan Havakuk, 44, and Boaz Gol, 49.
IDF forces arrested some 40 Palestinians suspected of terror activities since the start of the Gaza offensive, most of them in the northern part of the West Bank and four in overnight raids on Sunday.