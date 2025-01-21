IDF launches counterterror operation in West Bank city of Jenin

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police on Tuesday launched a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank’s Jenin. The operation began with a drone strike in the city. Palestinians reported alarms in Jenin, claiming the discovery of an “Israeli special forces unit” and the arrival of military vehicles from the Dotan checkpoint.
The operation, which began with airstrikes targeting terror infrastructure and continued with ground forces entering the area, is expected to last several days and involves numerous Israeli forces including special units, Shin Bet and Border Police.
The mission’s goals were said to be maintaining operational freedom across the West Bank, dismantling terror infrastructure and neutralizing “ticking time bombs.”
The Palestinian Health Ministry, operated by Hamas, reported one fatality and at least ten injuries from the strikes. Earlier, Palestinian news agency WAFA claimed Israel intensified actions across the West Bank, including road closures near Ramallah and al-Bireh.
Arrests continued prior to the Jenin offensive, with 11 individuals detained in Idna near Nablus and seven in Qalqilya.
“The threat to settlements and residents in the West Bank and the seam line is growing.” Defense Minister Israel Katz told the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. “Our enemies see this as the only open front now, a space for confrontations, gunfire and terrorism against Israel.”
“The Iranian axis continues to fund, direct and arm these activities.” Katz said he directed the IDF to “act forcefully to protect all communities and residents, to strike hard and prevent terrorism.”
Overnight masked men entered Palestinian villages in the West Bank, vandalizing property and setting buildings, cars and shops on fire. Two people were hurt during clashes with security forces that arrived on the scene, according to initial invetigations, a police officer shot and seriously wounded the two after he was attacked with pepper spray and fired to push back the crowd.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority's (PA) extensive security operation targeting terrorism in Jenin’s refugee camp, ongoing for over a month and a half, is nearing completion. The IDF observed a decline in arrests and activity in the past two weeks, with a military source saying the operation achieved its goal.
“They demonstrated to Palestinians and the world that they won’t tolerate such terrorist presence.” The source added, “It’s also their signal to the U.S. and EU that they’re capable of controlling parts of Gaza in place of Hamas, particularly areas hit hardest by the IDF.”
However, the operation resumed in recent days after pausing under Palestinian pressure following Israeli strikes in the area. Senior figures in the camp reached agreements with the Palestinian Authority, which aims to tackle illegal arms and crime in a region plagued by weapons trade and money laundering.
Still, terrorist Jenin Brigades members aligned with Islamic Jihad detonated two explosive charges against PA security vehicles on Monday.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Israeli security sources reported that the Palestinian security forces arrested around 340 terrorists, eliminated 10 (including a senior figure described as the camp’s second-in-command) and seized 290 explosives, 23 car bombs and numerous drones intended for military use.
Six Palestinian security personnel were killed and 59 armed terrorists were injured during the operation. Unlike IDF protocols, Palestinian forces adopted a different approach to homes used for shooting during clashes by torching them.