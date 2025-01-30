Cease-fire deal and Iran: Marks for Netanyahu and Trump's meeting

Israel sees great importance in prime minister's upcoming visit to Washington next week in which he'll discuss Tehran, Gaza and possible normalization with Saudi Arabia

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United States
Donald Trump
Hostage deal
Israel
Gaza
War
Iran
Cease-fire
Benjamin Netanyahu
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to leave Israel for the U.S. on Sunday for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss Iran and Gaza's future. Israel sees the meeting as an opportunity to shape regional policy, as key decisions have yet to be made by Trump's administration.
Israel’s top priority is Iran, while Trump sees Iran's role fits into a broader regional strategy. Israel wishes for crippling U.S. sanctions alongside a credible military threat against Tehran. During his previous term, Trump imposed tough sanctions but did not back them with military action.
3 View gallery
דונלד טראמפ בנימין נתניהו הבית הלבןדונלד טראמפ בנימין נתניהו הבית הלבן
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump
(Photo: Haim Goldberg, shutterstock, Chip Somodevilla pool via REUTERS)
His position remains that Iran will not obtain nuclear weapons, though the strategy to ensure that is still in question. While he is unlikely to initiate military action by the U.S., Trump could support Israeli operations against Iran and its proxies.
Israel seeks clarity on whether Trump plans diplomatic talks for a new nuclear deal. The Iran issue is also tied to U.S. efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, with Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, visiting Saudi Arabia last week.
Another key topic is the Israeli hostages and Gaza's future. The hostage issue is urgent, but resolving Gaza’s situation will take longer than the 19-day negotiation window for the second phase of the hostage deal agreed with Hamas.
Witkoff has yet to take a firm position on the matter and the U.S. insists Gaza must not become a terrorist haven while also prioritizing hostage recovery. Trump and Netanyahu will seek to balance these goals.
3 View gallery
עלי ח'אמנאי בנאום בטהרןעלי ח'אמנאי בנאום בטהרן
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
(Photo: AFP PHOTO / HO / KHAMENEI.IR)
Both outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and Trump assured Netanyahu that resuming military action if negotiations fail would not be considered a violation of the cease-fire. However, the U.S. is working on a broader strategic framework where each issue connects to others. Trump may ask Netanyahu to delay further military action.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Israel was surprised by Trump’s suggestion to relocate half of Gaza’s population to Jordan or Egypt for the Strip’s reconstruction. The idea has never been seriously considered in Israel and it’s unclear if Trump sees it as realistic or a trial balloon.
The proposal has been met with strong opposition in the Arab world. Trump is expected to ask Netanyahu directly: "What are your plans?"
3 View gallery
מוחמד בן סלמאןמוחמד בן סלמאן
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
(Photo: Nathan Howard, AP)
Saudi Arabia has informed Israel normalization won't progress without a cease-fire. With a fragile truce in place, Saudi officials warn renewed fighting could derail the process. Israel hopes to learn from Trump where normalization efforts stand, though Israeli officials doubt a deal can be finalized before the first phase of the hostage agreement ends.
Trump and Netanyahu will also discuss the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants against the prime minister and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, potential U.S. sanctions on ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan, continued U.S. arms delivery to Israel, the Lebanon cease-fire and Syria’s new government.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""