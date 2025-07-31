No more partial deals with Hamas, senior official says

Israel is considering expanding its offensive on Gaza after negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal appear beyond reach. In a briefing to reporters, a "senior Israeli official' said Hamas was refusing to move from its current demands and Israel has run out of patience.
The official who spoke after the long meeting between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that in light of the Hamas position and the failure in the negotiations, Israel and the United States were in agreement that there would be no deals for a partial release of hostages. He said the aim now was to eliminate Hamas, demilitarize the Gaza Strip and bring all the hostages home.
"Hamas has cut off contact and there is no one to negotiate with on the other side," the official said. "Witkoff understands that too and when he visits Gaza on Friday, he would want to see Israel bringing humanitarian aid into the Strip. He is coming to see the trucks, supplies and distribution centers for himself."
The government is expected to make significant decisions in the coming days but not while Witkoff is in the area.