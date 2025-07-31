Witkoff lands in Israel for high-level talks, will visit Gaza aid centers

As international pressure mounts over conditions in Gaza and talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire and a hostage deal are at a standstill, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Israel on Thursday for high-level meetings in Jerusalem.
Witkoff has been scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem at 2 p.m., where earlier in the day dozens of mothers of hostages and their relatives protested. Holding signs reading “A mother never gives up,” they called on the Israeli government to reach a deal that would secure the release of remaining captives held in Gaza.
Einav Zangauker, the mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, delivered an emotional speech during the demonstration. “My womb has been aching for 604 days. Since October 7, my tears have tasted bitter, full of grief and uncertainty, she said, adding: “All the mothers feel the same—mothers of hostages, soldiers, bereaved families. There’s a name for this: ‘womb pain.’”
In a written appeal, she called on women across the country to join the protests, saying, “We demand a comprehensive agreement and an end to the war—for healing, for the mothers standing here, for future mothers. Enough war.”
Yael Adar, whose son Tamir was murdered and abducted from Nir Oz on October 7, also spoke at the protest. “We demand the government bring the hostages home and allow us to bury our fallen. That’s a basic duty. In no decent country does a mother have to plead to bury her child,” she said.
Witkoff’s visit comes amid growing pessimism within Israel’s defense establishment about the prospects of a deal. Israeli officials believe Hamas is not genuinely interested in an agreement and is relying on international pressure while issuing what Israel describes as excessive demands.
Israel’s updated response, delivered to mediators late Wednesday, rejected several key Hamas demands, including control over the release of prisoners, reopening of the Rafah crossing, an Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor and the removal of the U.S.-backed Global Humanitarian Fund (GHF) from Gaza.
Witkoff is expected to tour aid distribution centers in Gaza run by GHF, part of a broader effort to assess humanitarian conditions in the enclave. His arrival just hours after Israel’s response was delivered is seen in Jerusalem as a signal that Washington believes progress is possible.
While Witkoff had previously said he would return to the region only if a deal was close, Israeli and U.S. officials now interpret his visit as a sign that a breakthrough may be within reach. Still, concerns remain that far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich could derail the agreement over political pressures. Witkoff is reportedly considering direct meetings with them in an effort to gain their support.
Witkoff’s last visit to Israel was on May 13, when he attended the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander. Since then, he had maintained a low profile, telling Israeli and Qatari officials he would only return in the event of substantial progress.
Israeli officials say they have recently shown flexibility on key points, prompting U.S. diplomats to view the current moment as a rare and possibly final opportunity to close a deal. Still, officials in Jerusalem expect Witkoff to exert pressure not only on Hamas but also on Israel to help advance the stalled talks.