Report: US restarts push to get ships out of Hormuz, break Iran’s chokehold

The U.S. Navy has resumed helping vessels cross the Strait of Hormuz, in what appears to be a revival of Project Freedom, a mission President Donald Trump announced earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Trump suspended the operation within 36 hours the first time. Unlike the previous effort, no formal U.S. announcement has been made so far.
Citing U.S. military officials, the Journal reported that a large tanker carrying 2 million barrels of oil crossed the strait despite Iranian restrictions and threats to strike any vessel that does not coordinate its passage in advance. The tanker had been stuck in the Middle East since March and is now headed for India.
The U.S. Navy plans to assist about a dozen more vessels in the coming days, including large tankers and container ships, according to the report.
A day after reports that Trump had halted Project Freedom, NBC News reported that Saudi Arabia was behind the decision. According to the network, Riyadh barred the U.S. military from using its bases and airspace to carry out the operation. NBC said Trump surprised Gulf allies when he announced the mission on Truth Social, angering Saudi leaders. In response, Saudi Arabia told Washington it would not allow U.S. aircraft to operate from Prince Sultan Air Base, southeast of Riyadh, or cross Saudi airspace to support the mission.
Under Project Freedom, the United States briefly provided military surveillance, firepower and personnel aboard ships to help them safely leave the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping lanes.
The renewed effort comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf. Overnight, U.S. forces reportedly struck several targets in southern Iran, including boats that were attempting to lay sea mines. Missile sites were also attacked. Iranian media reported explosions in the country’s south and later said four people were killed.
The New York Times, citing a senior U.S. military official, reported that surface-to-air missiles had threatened about 20 U.S. warships, including two aircraft carriers and their escort vessels, in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. The ships are enforcing a blockade against vessels trying to reach or leave Iranian ports, the report said.
The official said the U.S. strikes targeted areas near the port of Bandar Abbas and an Iranian navy base.