Hamas security chief captured in Gaza operation, brought wounded to Israel

A senior Hamas terrorist who headed the organization’s general security apparatus and oversaw counterintelligence and intelligence operations was captured in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday and brought wounded to Israel, Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

The arrest followed unusual fighting and airstrikes in Gaza City earlier in the day, amid reports that a special force had entered the area and that an attempt to abduct a prominent figure had been exposed.

Footage from the airstrikes in Gaza

According to Israeli officials, the operation was carried out under Southern Command by local militias operating around Gaza City. No IDF ground troops participated in the operation.

During the hours-long mission, the IDF carried out several airstrikes using Zik drones against threats to the force, which were neutralized. The target was ultimately seized and transferred to Israel while wounded, where he is receiving medical treatment.

The operation surprised Hamas personnel and was carried out as part of Israeli pressure aimed at forcing the terrorist organization to disarm.

Gallery Footage from Gaza ( Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas )

Palestinians earlier reported unusual activity and heavy exchanges of fire in Gaza City, along with intense explosions from Israeli airstrikes. They said four people were killed.

Reuters, citing health officials in Gaza, reported that three children were among those killed. Witnesses told Reuters that Israeli warplanes fired “at least 12 missiles near the Al-Katiba area in western Gaza City,” an area crowded with displaced families.

The Gaza Board of Peace is examining the incident and has yet to issue a response.

Israel has told U.S. officials on several occasions, including during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest meeting with Trump envoy Jared Kushner, that it will continue targeting anyone involved in the October 7 massacre. According to the Israeli account, the Americans did not object.

( Photo: AP Photo/Yousef Al Zanoun )

Katz said after the capture: “A short while ago, a senior Hamas terrorist was arrested, and this is our policy: We do not wait for threats, but pursue Hamas terrorists, thwart them and destroy their terror infrastructure. The response to every launch from Gaza will be powerful and clear. The test will not be their launches but our response, and it will be severe.”

Hamas’ government media office in Gaza, as the organization works to reestablish its rule in the Strip, claimed that “an Israeli special force attempted to carry out an operation in Gaza City but was discovered during the mission.”

It said the IDF then launched heavy airstrikes involving more than 10 fighter jets, killing and wounding several people.

Last week, Gaza Board of Peace CEO Nickolay Mladenov sharply criticized Israel over unusual strikes in the Strip, arguing that they risked undermining the ceasefire with Hamas.

Speaking before the UN Security Council, Mladenov said the strikes “do not change the status quo that brought us to October 7, they preserve it.”

“For the first time, Hamas and the armed factions in Gaza have agreed to hand over their weapons and transfer full administrative authority,” he said. “There is now an opportunity to move from a conflict that has thrown the region out of balance toward an environment offering peace, prosperity and economic opportunity for the entire Middle East.”