Russia accuses US of helping Ukraine strike its territory

Russia believes the United States is deeply involved in Ukrainian attacks against it and has raised the issue with ⁠Washington, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said ⁠in comments broadcast on Friday.

He said that the alleged U.S. support included the supply of intelligence.

Gallery Russia believes the United States is deeply involved in Ukrainian attacks against it and has raised the issue with ⁠Washington, ( Photo: Ramil Sitdikov / POOL / AFP )

"We have submitted a series of questions to the State Department requesting comment, including on the matter of intelligence data and the fact that the U.S. is far more deeply involved in organizing and executing strikes deep within Russian territory against civilian targets. We await a response," Lavrov told state TV.

No immediate comment was available from the U.S. side.

Lavrov quoted Putin as telling U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit one year ago that Moscow was ready to support ⁠U.S. peace proposals.

He quoted Putin as saying: "Donald, you sent us proposals, and I’ve given them some thought. There are matters that require compromise. But I accept your proposals in the form you sent them to me."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied that any agreement was ⁠reached at the summit, saying that if it had been, the war would now be over.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ( Photo: AFP )

Lavrov said Putin was willing to receive Trump's envoys on Ukraine if they came to Russia again. "The question is what they will be bringing with them."

He also said Moscow would intensify its efforts to ⁠destroy any Western supplies to the Ukrainian military.

"We will make our methods much tougher in order to dismantle everything that fuels Kyiv's war machine from the West. And we are already doing this," Lavrov said.