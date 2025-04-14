Talks in Cairo end without breakthrough amid Hamas demand to end war

The latest round of negotiations in Cairo aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza ended on Monday without a significant breakthrough, despite Israeli claims that Hamas may be softening its stance.

According to Egyptian and Palestinian sources cited by Reuters, Hamas continues to insist that any future agreement must lead to a complete end to the war in Gaza.

2 View gallery Steve Witkoff, Benjamin Netanyahu and Khalil al-Hayya ( Photo: Yariv Katz, REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein )

An Egyptian official told Reuters that Hamas has expressed willingness to release more living hostages, as demanded by Israel, but is seeking guarantees that Israel would then begin discussions on the second phase of the ceasefire, which includes a permanent end to hostilities.

Speaking to the Qatari outlet The New Arab, another Egyptian source said Hamas had agreed in principle to release nine hostages, in addition to American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander . The source noted that the United States is exerting “significant pressure” on Hamas to expand the number of hostages included in the deal.

A Hamas delegation led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya reportedly showed “some flexibility” during the Cairo talks. Egyptian sources said Hamas had requested additional time to respond to the latest proposal presented by Egyptian mediators.

Hamas spokesman Taher al-Nunu told AFP that the terrorist group is “ready to release all the hostages” as part of a genuine prisoner exchange agreement, but only if Israel commits to ending the war, withdrawing its forces from Gaza and allowing humanitarian aid to enter the territory. Al-Nunu accused Israel of obstructing progress, stating that the problem “is not about numbers, but about Israel shirking its commitments while continuing the war.” He added that this is why Hamas insists on binding guarantees.

2 View gallery Hamas terrorists in Gaza ( Photo: AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi )

A senior Hamas figure speaking to The New Arab rejected any suggestion that the group would disarm, stating that all armed factions in Gaza had dismissed Israel’s demand for disarmament. Sources from the group told the Saudi outlet Al Hadath that Israel’s refusal to commit to a ceasefire and withdrawal had caused the talks to collapse. However, they did not rule out the possibility that some Hamas leaders could leave Gaza, provided they are not prosecuted.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya reported that a preliminary agreement had been reached to increase the number of hostages to be released. According to the report, Hamas will provide detailed information about each hostage to mediators, and the release will take place in two phases according to specific timelines. Discussions over the future of Hamas leaders still in Gaza have been postponed. Sources said Israel has rejected Hamas’ demand to include a clause mandating an end to the war.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Hamas, for its part, has reportedly indicated it would not oppose senior members leaving Gaza, so long as they are not subject to prosecution. The group is said to be interested in transitioning into a political party as part of future negotiations.

Al Arabiya also reported that the United States had informed mediators it would pressure Israel to accept the new proposal. The proposed agreement reportedly includes arrangements to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and reopen the crossings. Negotiators, along with the United States, are reportedly in the final stages of drafting a ceasefire and hostage release deal, aiming to conclude the process by the end of the month.

Hamas propaganda clip featuring Israeli American hostage Edan Alexander

Meanwhile, Hezbollah-aligned Al Mayadeen reported that Israel’s latest proposal includes the release of Edan Alexander and nine other hostages. The report stated that the Israeli offer does not guarantee a permanent ceasefire but includes a 45-day halt to military operations, opening of crossings and the conditional entry of aid.

The deal would also initiate negotiations on a second phase addressing a lasting ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, Hamas' disarmament and governance of Gaza. The plan, according to the report, is designed to dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities and prevent it from regaining control of the territory. Hamas has not formally responded to the proposal but is currently reviewing it.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hostage affairs envoy Gal Hirsch called Zvika and Efrat Mor, whose son Eitan has been held by Hamas for 556 days, to update them on the progress of negotiations to release “ten living hostages.”

According to the Tikvah Forum, to which the couple belongs, Netanyahu emphasized that the deal is not yet finalized but reaffirmed the government’s commitment to returning all hostages. The Mors reiterated their group’s position that all hostages must be released in a single stage, “on one bus, without selection.”