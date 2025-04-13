'Why am I not home?': Captive soldier Edan Alexander in Hamas video

The family of Edan Alexander , a 20-year-old Israeli-American soldier held hostage by Hamas in Gaza , on Sunday approved the release of a new video distributed by the terror group . The footage, believed to be part of Hamas' ongoing psychological warfare campaign , shows Alexander speaking on camera for the second time since his abduction on Oct. 7.

In the video, Alexander says he has been held in Gaza for more than 551 days and accuses both the Israeli and U.S. governments of failing to secure his release. He claims Hamas offered to free him as part of a deal three weeks ago but says Israeli authorities rejected the proposal.

Edan Alexander's video





“I’ve reached the point of breaking down because of the disgust I feel toward the world and the Israeli government,” Alexander says in the footage. “I’ve been broken physically and mentally.” At one point, he pleads: “Why am I not home, with my friends, with my family?”

While the authenticity of his words cannot be independently verified, Israeli officials and analysts say such statements are likely coerced and part of Hamas’ psychological tactics.

Alexander also appeals directly to U.S. President Donald Trump, saying, “I believed you would get me out of here alive. Why did you fall for Netanyahu’s lies?” He says he suffers from nightmares and hears the voices of his family daily.

“I remember what Yair said — our time is running out,” Alexander says, referring to another hostage or activist. “It really is. We are losing hope. Do everything you can. This is my face — remember it. We truly believe we will return home dead. There is no hope.”

Following the release of the footage, Alexander’s parents, Yael and Adi, issued a statement: “Our son left behind a comfortable life in the United States and made aliyah alone to defend the country he so deeply loved. That’s what he was doing on October 7, when he remained alone at his post and tried to protect the communities near the Gaza border.” They added, “Now the State of Israel is leaving him and the other hostages alone — in tunnels, in enemy hands. It’s getting harder by the day. You can see it on him. You can see the fear, the despair.”

Alexander , who holds dual citizenship, was raised in Tenafly, New Jersey. He immigrated to Israel at age 18 and volunteered for military service in the Golani Brigade. A “lone soldier” without immediate family in the country, he lived with his grandparents in Tel Aviv and also stayed at Kibbutz Hatzor with his military cohort.

On Oct. 7, when Hamas launched its surprise cross-border attack that killed roughly 1,200 people in Israel, Alexander chose to remain on base despite being entitled to special leave. His mother was visiting from the United States at the time. He reportedly stayed to avoid burdening his fellow soldiers with additional guard duties. During the initial assault, he managed to contact his mother and told her he was unharmed, despite a piece of shrapnel hitting his helmet.

This marks the second video Hamas has released featuring Alexander. In a previous recording published on the 421st day of his captivity, he appeared visibly distressed, stating, “Every day feels like an eternity... We die a thousand deaths every day, and no one feels us.”

Following the release of the new footage, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Alexander’s parents. “The prime minister expressed solidarity with their pain and informed them that an immense effort is underway at this very moment to bring Edan and all our hostages home,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.