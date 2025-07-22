27 escapees from Evin Prison in Tehran still at large following Israeli strike

remain at large. The prison is widely seen as a symbol of the ruling clerics’ brutality, with many inmates being regime opponents. A spokesperson for Iran’s judiciary said 75 prisoners fled the facility following the Israeli attack, adding that 48 were captured or returned voluntarily.

Security forces are searching for the rest. Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said authorities will imprison those who fail to surrender. He described the escapees as inmates serving time for minor offenses. Tuesday’s reports contradict Jahangir’s midmonth statement that a “non-significant number of prisoners” escaped under cover of the attack and were quickly recaptured.

Iranian officials initially said 71 people died in the strike. State media later reported the toll rose to 80, including guards, soldiers, prisoners and visiting family members. Authorities said five prisoners were killed. Evin Prison was built in 1971 under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who imprisoned political opponents there. It continued that role after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

