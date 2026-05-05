Israeli hiker found dead on Japan mountain

The body of a 23-year-old Israeli woman who disappeared while hiking in Hokkaido , in northern Japan, has been found, an Israeli search and rescue company said Tuesday.

Magnus Search and Rescue identified the woman as Tevel Shabtai of Modiin.

3 View gallery Tevel Shabtai

The search began after Shabtai’s mother, who lives in Israel, notified the Israeli Embassy in Japan that her daughter had told her on May 1 that she planned to climb Mount Asahi, the highest mountain on Hokkaido. Contact with her was lost afterward.

Shabtai had been traveling alone as part of an extended trip. She had taken a cable car to the hiking route and registered properly at the entrance to the nature reserve before setting out.

3 View gallery Mount Asahi, Hokkaido Island, Japan ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Weather conditions in the area were especially difficult, with temperatures ranging from freezing to 5 degrees below zero Celsius, or 32 to 23 degrees Fahrenheit, along with snow and strong winds that significantly hampered search efforts.

Magnus said its operations desk began working immediately after receiving the family’s request, managing communications with local authorities in Japan and closely accompanying the search through a local contact.

3 View gallery Mount Asahi, Hokkaido Island, Japan ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The search was carried out by Japanese police, rescue teams and volunteers, with the assistance of a helicopter. Magnus said it also worked with a local professional named Manoach, who helped manage and direct local forces in the field.

After extended efforts, Shabtai was found dead.