Hezbollah fires a missile at central Israel for the 2nd time in a day

Hezbollah fired a missile at central Israel in its second attack of the day sending towns in the Sharon planes, Tel Aviv metropolitan area and the areas surrounding the Ben Gurion Airport, into shelters.
Loud explosions were heard as intercepts were launched at the incoming projectiles. the attack came soon after Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said in a pre-recorded televised address that there would be a road to indirect negotiations through the Lebanese state only if Israel stopped its attacks on Lebanon.
He said that the results of the American elections were of no consequence to the war with Israel and only developments on the battlefield, not political moves, would bring an end to the hostilities. He said if Israel was hoping for a war of attrition it will have one.
The new head of the Iran-backed terror group spoke on the 40th day – the end of the Muslim mourning period - after the assassination of his predecessor Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike on his bunker in Beirut's Dahieh last September.
"Our missiles and rockets will reach everywhere in Israel," Qassem said hours after Hezbollah launched a barrage of at least 10 missiles and rockets at central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. Shrapnel from the rockets landed in a parking area inside the Ben Gurion International Airport and caused flight delays but no injuries were reported.
Shrapnel also fell in Raanana, north of Tel Aviv, and landed in a parked car but no injuries were reported there either. The IDF said most of the projectiles were intercepted.
Rocket fire also targeted the Upper Galilee repeatedly with at least 50 projectiles, in the early afternoon with some landing in open areas and one making a direct hit in the evacuated Avivim border community, where some 12 homes suffered damage.
While Qassem's speech was broadcast, the IDF Arabic language spokesperson issued a warning to civilians in the Dahieh, to move at least 500 meters away from any Hezbollah site or instillation ahead of an Israeli strike.
"For the safety of yourselves and your families, you must immediately evacuate building nearby to a distance of at least 500 meters," Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee said. The IDF warnings often come up to 4 hours before an attack.
First published: 16:15, 11.06.24