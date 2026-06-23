Trump says Iran is lying: 'Iran has agreed to highest level nuclear inspections long into the future'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon denied Ir an’s statements that it had not agreed to allow nuclear inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to enter as part of the summit talks held Sunday in Switzerland. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed the statement was false and said that if Iran had not agreed, the talks would have been cut off.

"Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary, coupled with the drumbeat of the Fake News, which is doing everything possible to make the U.S. Victory as small and insignificant as possible, Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will insure “Nuclear Honesty.” If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations!" Trump wrote.

Gallery ( Photo: Hamed Jafarnejad/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters, AP/Alex Brandon, Reuters/Stringer )

The president added: "Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade. However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely. The Money and/or Sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers. These are things that are desperately needed by Iran. This is a humanitarian crisis, and I feel it is necessary to help, NOW, before it is too late. Talks are going well!"

Trump was referring to his administration’s decision Monday to grant Iran a temporary waiver from oil sanctions for the first time in decades, sanctions that were meant to choke its economy. The move came following what he described as a commitment to resume cooperation with IAEA nuclear inspectors, who have not been allowed to visit Iran’s nuclear sites since they were attacked during the first Iran war last June. Trump is also now claiming that Iran’s frozen funds, which are set to be released under the memorandum of understanding, will be directed toward purchasing U.S.-made food products. His post came after Tehran denied both claims.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tuesday morning: “We do not intend to allow IAEA inspectors to visit the nuclear sites that were attacked in the war.” He added that Iran had not held a meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, who was present at the talks site in Switzerland, and that there was no procedure in place for IAEA inspections at the damaged facilities.

He also rejected Trump’s claim that Iran would use the released funds to purchase American goods: “We will decide how to spend the Iranian funds that have been released. There are no restrictions on this matter. We can now access the frozen funds.”

Baghaei’s remarks appear to contradict statements made Monday by Vice President JD Vance, who said the negotiations in Switzerland had led to Iranian agreement to allow inspectors to visit. “Iran has agreed to re-invite inspectors into the country,” Vance said. “This is a major milestone for the American people and the first step toward permanent nuclear disarmament or a permanent end to Iran’s nuclear weapons program. We have also made significant progress in additional nuclear talks.”

JD Vance announces that Iran has agreed to nuclear inspectors

It is unclear why Vance is taking such pride in the apparent agreement to return nuclear inspectors to Iran — a move considered the bare minimum in any future nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, which has been accused in the past of deceiving agency inspectors and is still under IAEA investigation over undeclared nuclear sites.

In another post published Tuesday afternoon, Trump wrote that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to tanker traffic exporting oil from the Middle East: “19 Millions Barrels of Oil flowed out of the Hormuz Strait yesterday, an all time RECORD. Oil prices are tumbling down, and the World is a much safer place!!!

It is currently unclear whether Trump’s claim of an “all-time record” is accurate but, according to CNN, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has indeed been increasing gradually. On Monday, at least 24 civilian vessels crossed the strait in both directions, including eight tankers that left the Persian Gulf. That marks a significant jump compared with the figures recorded during the war and even after the April ceasefire, but it remains far below prewar levels, when an average of about 110 ships crossed the strait each day.

New York Post cover against Trump and his decision to allow relief from US oil sanctions on Iran

Trump’s posts come as he appears to be trying to fend off heavy criticism in the United States, including from many conservatives and Republicans, over the agreement with Iran. Many see it as a de facto capitulation to Tehran because it grants major concessions, including sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds, while in return Iran offers little beyond reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which has not yet been fully reopened and was fully open before the war, as well as vague promises of future restrictions on its nuclear program that will be determined only in a final agreement.