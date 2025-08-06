Burned cars and 'Death to the IDF': Hate crime targets family of Israeli soldier in Missouri

Three vehicles were set on fire overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday in Missouri, with antisemitic graffiti spray-painted on the road nearby reading “Death to the IDF.” Additional graffiti included threats directed at a local resident. Local police, in coordination with the FBI, have launched an investigation, treating the incident as a suspected hate crime. The motive appears to be linked to the IDF service of a member of the family targeted.
“This is more than vandalism; it is a hateful act of intimidation and the consequence of the dangerous rise in antisemitism," said Danny Cohn, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. "When hateful words targeting Jews or Israel go unchecked, whether on social media or at public events, they embolden individuals to act. What started as rhetoric is increasingly escalating into threats and violence against our Jewish community."
"Jewish Federation’s Community Security Team is working closely with law enforcement to investigate and is providing support to those directly affected. We are a resilient community, but we cannot fight antisemitism alone. We urge civic and community leaders to join us in speaking out clearly and forcefully against antisemitism in all its forms," Cohn added.
Jordan Kadosh of the Anti-Defamation League called the message an antisemitic one — with far-reaching implications. "When you hear somebody say globalize the intifada this is what it looks like. It looks like burned out cars on suburban streets in America. This is not confined. When somebody says they want to take this fight to jews around the world they mean everywhere,” Kadosh said.
He emphasized that: “This is not going to deter us. Our resilience is not going to be pushed down. It is only going to grow stronger. We are not going to go anywhere. We are American jews. We’re here for the long haul. We are still a part of this country and we will speak up and use our voice. We are not going to live quietly because other people think we shouldn’t be here."
Clayton Mayor Bridget McAndrew condemned the incident as “an offensive and violent act of arson,” adding: “We will not tolerate harassment, intimidation, or violence based on someone’s nationality, race, religion, or ideology. In Clayton, we are committed to fostering a community where every resident feels safe, valued, and welcome. This is not just an aspiration—it is our responsibility as neighbors and as citizens. As such, I call upon all Clayton residents to join me in embracing the principles of respect, understanding, and inclusion that define who we are as a community."
On Monday, the FBI released nationwide hate crime statistics for 2024, reporting 11,679 criminal incidents and 13,683 related offenses. About a quarter were motivated by religious bias — the majority of them targeting Jews.