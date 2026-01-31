'Arab Lives Matter': thousands of Arabs and Jews rally in Tel Aviv against crime and violence

Thousands of people, Arabs and Jews, marched in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest violence and crime in Arab communities , calling for an end to killings and what they described as years of state inaction.

The demonstration was organized by the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens, in cooperation with peace groups and Arab-Jewish partnership organizations. Organizers said the rally was part of a broader campaign that will include a planned “day of disruption” on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Protesters chanted slogans including “Enough violence and murder” and “No more silence,” as they marched through central Tel Aviv carrying signs and photos of relatives who were killed.

Mazeen Ghnaim, mayor of Sakhnin , told the crowd that the struggle against violence was a shared one. Addressing Jewish participants, he said security should be a basic right for everyone and rejected claims that Arab society is inherently violent. He pointed to the high number of Arab professionals working in medicine, education and technology, and said the goal was simple: that parents be able to pick up their children safely and return home unharmed.

Ghnaim accused the government and police of failing to protect citizens, saying people were being killed daily without effective response. He also questioned how leaders could speak of regional cooperation abroad while failing to ensure coexistence and safety at home.

Family members of victims also addressed the rally. Khatam Abu Fana, whose son Firas was killed at his workplace, described the ongoing pain of losing her child, saying she wakes up every day grieving a son who “did nothing wrong and was murdered in cold blood.”

Aamer Mahamid from Umm al-Fahm said protesters came to Tel Aviv to express their pain and warn that without decisive action, killings of adults and children alike would continue.

Hussein Ghnaim from Sakhnin accused the government and Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of failing to curb crime, saying authorities bear responsibility for the spread of violence and illegal weapons.

Ali Zubeidat, one of the organizers of recent protests in Sakhnin, urged those involved in armed crime to abandon violence and stand with their communities. He said unity was essential to reducing crime and ensuring safety for all.

Suleiman Alamor, co-chief executive of the AJEEC–Negev Institute, said the fight against crime was not limited to one sector but concerned society as a whole. He warned that growing up amid fear, gunfire and lawlessness was a red flag for the entire country, and called for immediate policy changes, stronger enforcement and investment in prevention, education and community infrastructure.

Organizers said the protest aimed to highlight what they described as a prolonged failure to address organized crime, illegal weapons and violence in Arab towns and cities. They called on Arab and Jewish citizens to show solidarity in a joint struggle for safety, dignity and equality.

The Tel Aviv rally followed a mass protest last Thursday in Sakhnin, where about 50,000 people demonstrated against protection rackets, shootings and extortion targeting businesses, homes and vehicles. Professionals including doctors, lawyers, pharmacists and engineers took part after striking during the day.

In parallel with the Sakhnin protest, the High Follow-Up Committee declared a general strike in Arab localities, closing schools, kindergartens and public services. In Sakhnin, businesses and institutions have shut down repeatedly in recent weeks in protest against escalating shootings, extortion attempts and threats.