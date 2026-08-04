Ministers tour ‘Crocodile Alcatraz’ site, vow to continue construction despite court order

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman visited Ketziot Prison on Tuesday to inspect moats dug for a proposed crocodile enclosure around the wing holding terrorists .

The crocodiles themselves have not been brought to the prison after a court issued an interim order blocking the plan in response to a petition by the animal rights organization Let the Animals Live.

Gallery ( Photo: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Office )

Silman said during the visit that she intended to continue promoting the designation of Nile crocodiles as a species that may be legally kept under managed conditions, a step intended to facilitate the project.

“After meetings and discussions about bringing crocodiles around the prisons holding Nukhba terrorists, I came here with the national security minister, to Ketziot Prison, where terrorists who committed crimes, murdered and raped members of our people are being held,” she said.

Silman said the project would be advanced in accordance with the law and while protecting the animals’ welfare.

“The terrorists should know that we are bringing governance and sovereignty here in practice, according to the law and what is permitted, through a precise declaration and while caring for the animals’ welfare,” she said.

“Every terrorist should know that whoever harms our people will end up sleeping surrounded by crocodiles.”

( Photo: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Office )

Ben Gvir criticized the court order and pledged to fight for the plan.

“This is where the crocodiles are supposed to be,” he said. “The court issued an order and is once again putting obstacles in the way of what we are doing. It is simply amazing how much this frightens them.”

“In Gaza and in the West Bank, the message is that they are afraid,” he added. “In the Middle East, the person in charge has to act crazy. That is how it works. So, God willing, crocodiles. We will fight in court.”

Ben Gvir also called for the death penalty following future terrorist attacks.

“There are currently no attacks, but if there are attacks, the death penalty,” he said.

Let the Animals Live subsequently made an urgent appeal to the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority over Silman’s declaration that she intended to continue advancing the pilot program.

( Photo: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Office )

The organization demanded that authorities clarify to all parties involved that any further action to promote the plan would violate the temporary court order.

Attorney Amnon Keren of Tel Aviv University’s Animal Rights Clinic and attorney Hagit Gluska of the organization’s legal department said they had sent an urgent letter demanding immediate intervention.

“The order is clear and also prohibits any action intended to prepare the crocodiles for transfer,” they said.