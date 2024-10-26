Iran threatens retaliation for Israel's strike

Iran is prepared to respond to any Israeli "aggression", Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Saturday, citing sources. "There is no doubt that Israel will face a proportional reaction for any action it takes," Tasnim quoted the sources as saying.
Israel launched strikes on Iran early on Saturday targeting military bases including ballistic missile sites, weapons storage facilities and air defenses according to reports in waves of attacks estimated to continue for hours.
According to a report in the New York times late on Thursday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ai Khamenei instructed his military to prepare for war against Israel but the paper added that if the Israeli attack would be limited, Iran may not respond.
Israel's attacks came in retaliation for an Iranian ballistic missile attack on October 1. Israel was expected to launch attacks on Iran and was considering its targets in coordination with the United States.
The U.S. urged Israel to avoid leading to a regional war by refraining from attack son Iran's nuclear facilities or its oil production.
Sources, two of them identified as members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) told the Times that an Israeli strike that would cause substantial damage could be responded to by a barrage of up to 1,000 ballistic missiles; escalated attacks by Iranian proxies in the region; and disrupting the flow of global energy supplies and maritime traffic through the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
