Two IDF soldiers wounded in Hezbollah anti-tank attack in southern Lebanon

Two soldiers from the IDF’s Givati Brigade were moderately wounded Friday by anti-tank missile fire during operations in southern Lebanon, the military said.
The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and their families were notified, according to the IDF.
The Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya said six soldiers wounded in the same incident were hospitalized. Two are in serious condition and are sedated and on ventilators in intensive care.
Three additional soldiers are listed in moderate condition, and one is in light condition, all receiving treatment in surgical wards. Two other soldiers who were wounded in the attack have been released to their homes.
According to the military, 14 IDF soldiers have been wounded since the start of the war.