20 killed in stampede near Gaza distribution site; US-backed aid group blames Hamas

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said Tuesday that 20 people were killed in what it described as a “tragic incident” near a food distribution site in Khan Younis. According to the organization, 19 of the victims were trampled to death and one was fatally stabbed amid what it called “a chaotic and dangerous surge, driven by agitators in the crowd.”
In a statement, the group said it had “credible reason to believe that elements within the crowd – armed and affiliated with Hamas – deliberately fomented the unrest.” It was the first time since GHF began operating in Gaza that its staff identified firearms at an aid site, the organization said, adding that one weapon was confiscated. A U.S. staff member was also reportedly threatened at gunpoint during the chaos.
GHF said the deadly episode followed a pattern of recent disruptions at its aid centers, fueled by misinformation about distribution schedules. The group pointed to false messages shared on Telegram and other social media platforms, that incorrectly claimed aid was available at locations that were either closed or inactive.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Just hours before the incident, GHF had issued a warning in Arabic via Facebook, urging residents to disregard unofficial posts and rely solely on its verified channels for accurate updates.
“We mourn the lives lost today,” the organization said. “Our mission to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza has never been more urgent—or more at risk.”