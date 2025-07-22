Vatican condemns Israel after Gaza church bombing despite Netanyahu apology

The Vatican issued a sharp statement on Monday, declaring the conversation insufficient to erase the harm caused by last week’s strike, which killed three people and injured others.

During Sunday’s prayer, the Pope accused Netanyahu of using “unreasonable force” in Gaza, condemning ongoing attacks on civilians and places of worship as “collective punishment.” Netanyahu apologized, attributing the strike to errant ammunition but the Vatican demanded concrete steps toward peace.

The Pope called for an immediate ceasefire, stressing that Israel’s right to exist must coexist with a Palestinian state. Italian media reported Vatican concerns that escalating violence in Gaza could spark a broader Middle East conflict, potentially fueling antisemitism among global Catholics and threatening the region’s predominantly Arab and Palestinian Christian communities.

The strained relationship follows previous friction after Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, when Israel criticized the “ambiguous” stance of former Pope Francis. Pope Leo XIV, an American, was initially praised by President Isaac Herzog for his potential to shift Vatican policy, but internal Catholic divisions persist, with some supporting Israel’s fight against Hamas and others urging a ceasefire and hostage release.

The attack on the Holy Family Church killed a man and two women, injuring 10 others. Netanyahu expressed regret, saying, “Israel deeply regrets the strike on the church. Every loss of innocent life is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and faithful and we’re grateful for Pope Leo’s words of comfort. Israel is investigating and remains committed to protecting civilians and sacred sites.”

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said initial findings suggest shrapnel from a shell fired during operations accidentally hit the church. The incident is under review, with the IDF emphasizing it targets only military objectives and strives to minimize civilian and religious site damage, expressing regret for unintended harm.