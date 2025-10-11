2,000 killed and murdered: Reserve soldier injured by IDF grenade explosion dies

Master sergeant (res.) Shmuel Gad Rahamim, 31, of Givat Ze’ev, who was severely wounded Tuesday in an explosion of an IDF grenade at a position in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, has died, the IDF announced on Saturday night.
With his death the tally of dead since the outbreak of the war in the October 7 massacre rose to 2,000. Some 915 IDF soldiers have fallen in the war. Rahamim served as a fighter in Battalion 7015 in the Southern Brigade.
In the serious incident, which occurred exactly two years after the October 7 massacre, two other reservists also were wounded — one critically and one moderately.
On Friday it was cleared for publication that Sergeant first-class (res.) Michael Mordechai Nachmani, 26, from Dimona, a technology-and-maintenance soldier in Combat Engineering Battalion 614, was killed in the northern Strip by sniper fire from Hamas.
The shooting took place on the outskirts of the Shati neighborhood in Gaza City, coinciding with the start of the withdrawal from the area the day before yesterday — a withdrawal that was completed Friday at noon, when the ceasefire with Hamas under the hostage deal officially began.
To mark two years since the October 7 massacre and the Iron Swords war, the Ministry of Defense this week published updated data on the dead and on the families that have joined the circle of bereavement. According to the figures, valid as of October 7, 2025, 1,152 Israeli servicemembers fell in the two years since October 7, 2023. About 42% (487) of them were under the age of 21, while 141 of the fallen were over the age of 40. In addition, more than 6,500 family members were added to the bereaved families, including some 1,973 bereaved parents, 351 widows, 885 orphans and 3,481 bereaved brothers and sisters.