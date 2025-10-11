2,000 killed and murdered: Reserve soldier injured by IDF grenade explosion dies

With his death the tally of dead since the outbreak of the war in the October 7 massacre rose to 2,000. Some 915 IDF soldiers have fallen in the war. Rahamim served as a fighter in Battalion 7015 in the Southern Brigade.

With his death the tally of dead since the outbreak of the war in the October 7 massacre rose to 2,000. Some 915 IDF soldiers have fallen in the war. Rahamim served as a fighter in Battalion 7015 in the Southern Brigade.

With his death the tally of dead since the outbreak of the war in the October 7 massacre rose to 2,000. Some 915 IDF soldiers have fallen in the war. Rahamim served as a fighter in Battalion 7015 in the Southern Brigade.

In the serious incident, which occurred exactly two years after the October 7 massacre, two other reservists also were wounded — one critically and one moderately.

In the serious incident, which occurred exactly two years after the October 7 massacre, two other reservists also were wounded — one critically and one moderately.

In the serious incident, which occurred exactly two years after the October 7 massacre, two other reservists also were wounded — one critically and one moderately.

Nachmani, 26, from Dimona, a technology-and-maintenance soldier in Combat Engineering Battalion 614, was killed in the northern Strip by sniper fire from Hamas.

Nachmani, 26, from Dimona, a technology-and-maintenance soldier in Combat Engineering Battalion 614, was killed in the northern Strip by sniper fire from Hamas.