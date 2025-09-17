Gazans really want to leave: 'Take us out—and then do whatever you want'

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) released Wednesday afternoon a series of responses from Gazans reacting to reports that senior Hamas officials are trying to leave the Gaza Strip using the Israeli mechanism that enables departures to third countries.
“Take us out—and then do whatever you want,” read one comment.
According to COGAT, many Gazans expressed frustration with life in the strip and a desire to leave. One wrote on COGAT’s Arabic-language Facebook page Al-Munassek: “Leave them (Hamas members) in the Strip - we want to get out. We don't want Gaza, we're fed up."Another asked: “Can I submit a request and give up all of Gaza? How does it work?”
COGAT data show that about 550 Gazans left the Strip Wednesday for destinations including the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Britain, Belgium, Romania and other EU states. Most were patients and their escorts. So far, more than 5,000 residents have left Gaza through the Allenby Bridge crossing or Ramon Airport.
COGAT chief Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian addressed Gazans directly on the Al-Munassek Facebook page:
“We hear you and we know some of you want to leave the Gaza Strip. You write to us about this in comments and private messages. For example, after our post earlier this week about senior Hamas officials fleeing the Strip and once again using you as human shields, many of you responded with your own desire to leave," Alian wrote.
“We want to clarify: many embassies around the world contact us on your behalf and request to receive you in their countries. We will continue coordinating additional evacuations at the embassies’ request. Evacuation will take place subject to receiving a formal request from the host country’s embassy,” he added.