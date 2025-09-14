Gaza's hour of reckoning approaches: Hostages are 'human shields' in Gaza City, convoys move south as buildings bombed

On the eve of the ground operation into Gaza City—while hundreds of tanks, APCs, and bulldozers are already deployed around the Strip— about two-thirds of the city’s residents still refuse to leave. The IDF continues issuing evacuation orders to civilians and demolishing buildings one after another, while families of the hostages fear for their loved ones following a warning from the IDF chief of staff. And earlier today, the mother of hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal announced that: “My son is being held above ground in Gaza City—as a human shield."

So far, about 300,000 Palestinians have fled south from Gaza City , and the IDF estimates many more will leave once they see tanks and APCs entering the city’s western neighborhoods. Preparations for the ground phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II were completed last night, with hundreds of engineering vehicles gathered at the border, awaiting entry. These are primarily regular army battalions, while forces are already operating on the city’s outskirts, including in the Zeitoun neighborhood in the south and Sheikh Radwan in the north, to prepare for the brigades’ advance into western Gaza City.

4 View gallery Civilians leave Gaza City ahead of Israel's operation ( Photo: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters )





4 View gallery ( Photo: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters )

Despite the large-scale evacuation, the IDF has decided that even if most of Gaza City’s population remains, it will not delay its entry. The forces will move forward slowly and cautiously, and—as in the first maneuver into the city—will likely see masses of civilians fleeing south, carrying white flags. The IDF is preparing for the possibility that Hamas could exploit the evacuations to launch attacks against soldiers along the evacuation routes.

Meanwhile, long lines stretch along the exits from Gaza City. “The shelling hasn’t stopped since the morning,” Umm Alaa Shaaban told AFP. “We didn’t sleep all night, and the noise of explosions didn’t stop. The children screamed, we were all terrified. We don’t know where to go. They are bombing everywhere.” Mohammed Razal, also speaking to AFP, described fleeing the city: “We are living in panic and enormous fear. The bombardment doesn’t end. They are forcing us to run away,” he claimed.

Attacks in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, in southern Gaza City





On Saturday, reports from Gaza stated that the IDF had struck the city’s prosecutor’s office building and the radio and communications headquarters, shortly after IDF Arabic spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee announced that the army would intensify its strikes to defeat Hamas in Gaza City. On Sunday, further evacuation instructions were issued, and the IDF bombed five high-rise buildings. “We urge you to use Al-Rashid Street and immediately move to the humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi, as well as to the open areas in the central camps,” the notice read.

The fear: 'Deliberate harm to hostages'

The IDF is also preparing for the possibility that hostages may be moved amid the chaos of civilians fleeing south, through safe corridors where Israeli forces do not fire. Regarding the risk to hostages held alive inside Gaza City, the IDF clarified that there is no full certainty about Hamas’ policy should they hear approaching troops.

4 View gallery Attack on the Mahana Tower in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood ( Photo: Yousef Al Zanoun/AP )

The army has designated special areas called Coordinated Fire Zones, where hostages are believed to be located. In these zones, forces are instructed to operate carefully—even if armed terrorists are present. Combat techniques, developed with the help of Military Intelligence, are intended to reduce the risk to hostages while still achieving operational objectives.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting Sunday night to discuss ways to prevent harm to the hostages held in Gaza City . Families of the hostages issued a statement urging negotiators and security forces “to prevent the killing of live hostages and the loss of hostages’ remains.”

The families accused Netanyahu of “pursuing an endless war for political purposes, while knowingly and immediately endangering all 48 hostages and the one female hostage.” They warned: “Do not enable deliberate, foreseeable and intentional harm to hostages. Heads of the security establishment, make no mistake—every hostage harmed is your responsibility. History, morality and the core values of Israeli society will not forgive anyone who supports this sacrifice that the prime minister is orchestrating. Two years have passed since October 7, two years since the greatest abandonment in the history of the state—do not continue down that path! Reach a comprehensive agreement. End the war.”

Participants in Netanyahu’s meeting included Defense Minister Israel Katz, ministers Ron Dermer, Gideon Sa’ar, and Aryeh Deri. Representing the defense establishment were Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, senior IDF officers, acting Shin Bet head “Shin,” and Mossad chief Dedi Barnea. Also present was retired General Nitzan Alon, appointed by the IDF to oversee the hostage release efforts, along with hostage affairs coordinator Gal Hirsch.

'The risk has increased'

Merav, the mother of hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, reiterated that her son is being held in Gaza City , as shown in a Hamas video released over a week ago, and that she was told he is being used as a human shield. “This is the lowest of the low. We can’t breathe,” she told Galei Tzahal Radio. “Today I received confirmation that my son is alone, above ground in Gaza.”

4 View gallery Guy Gilboa Dallal in Hamas propoganda video ( Photo: From Instagram )

She added: “With every sentence he speaks, he has to swallow. I know from the hostages who returned, Tal (Shoham) and Omer (Wenkert), I know that he is keeping silent because he hasn’t been given enough water. They put him in a long-sleeved shirt so no one would see how frighteningly thin he has become.”

Earlier this month, Hamas released a video showing Guy alive, riding in a vehicle, saying he was filmed in Gaza City on August 28, 2025. In the video, he is seen meeting fellow hostage Alon Ohel, which suggests he too is being held in the city.

Anat Angrest, mother of hostage Matan Angrest, also said she was informed that her son is being held in Gaza City. She released an audio recording of a conversation with an IDF representative, who told her: “Already now the risk has increased—and it will rise further as the maneuver intensifies.”