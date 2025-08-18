The Lebanese ministers who want to stop Hezbollah disarmament plan

Lebanon’s government, led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam , approved a controversial plan on August 7 to centralize weapons under state control, a move that would effectively disarm Hezbollah . The vote came despite a walkout by five Shi’ite ministers, who insisted any discussion occur only after Israel withdraws, returns Lebanese prisoners, halts attacks and begins rebuilding the country.

The five ministers hold key posts in Salam’s 24-member cabinet. Two represent Hezbollah, two represent the Amal movement and one is an independent. Hezbollah’s Minister of Labor, Mohammad Haidar, originally from the southern village of Anqoun, previously headed the nuclear medicine department at the American University of Beirut Medical Center. After leaving the session, he told reporters, “This cloud will pass and together we will achieve what is required.”

2 View gallery Shi’ite Lebanese ministers opposing Hezbollah’s disarmament, from right: Mohammad Haidar, Tamara el-Zein, Fadi Makki, Rakan Nasreddine

The second Hezbollah minister, Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine, the youngest in the cabinet at age 36 and an infectious disease specialist, said two months ago that Israeli violations continue unchecked by international decisions. Following the walkout, he added, “The weapons issue is sensitive and significant. We proposed returning to the original agreement that all sides follow. We preferred to withdraw rather than sit in a second-row position. How can a government decision be legitimate when an entire component has walked out?”

Among the Amal ministers, Environment Minister Tamara el-Zein, educated in France with a doctorate in physical chemistry, attended the session wearing a yellow dress associated with Hezbollah. On the U.S.-backed plan, she said, “I want to see a reasonable Lebanese person read this document and publicly say, ‘I agree with what it says, as is.’” Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, also from Amal, was absent but said in an interview he would have walked out as well.

The fifth Shi’ite minister, independent Fadi Makki, Minister of Administrative Development, helped enable the cabinet’s formation after disputes over the identity of the fifth Shi’ite member. After the walkout, he wrote on X, “The situation is difficult. From the start, I tried to narrow gaps and reconcile viewpoints, but I failed. I left after my colleagues walked out. It wasn’t an easy decision, but I could not take responsibility for such a major decision in the absence of a key component.”

2 View gallery Finance Minister Yassine Jaber

Earlier, on August 5, the Lebanese army was tasked with developing a weapons collection plan to present to the cabinet by the end of the month. U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack, who outlined the plan to Lebanon, said after meeting President Joseph Aoun that the country has taken the first step and that Israel must now act. Barrack added that future steps include exploring how Israel and Iran could cooperate under the framework, while emphasizing that Hezbollah’s disarmament is an internal Lebanese matter with the U.S. only serving in an advisory role.