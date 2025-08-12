Red paint and smashed windows: Israeli embassy in The Hague target of attack

Three suspects splashed paint and smashed the entrance door of Israel’s embassy in The Hague before being arrested; The incident follows other anti-Israel acts in Europe, including vandalism at El Al’s Paris offices and attacks by Palestine Action in the UK

Itamar Eichner|
Three individuals arrived at the Israeli Embassy in The Hague on Tuesday, when they splashed red paint on the entrance door and smashed it. The Foreign Ministry said the damage was confined to the building’s facade and that no one was injured.
ונדליזם בבניין שגרירות ישראל בהאג
Damage at the Israeli embassy building in The Hague
Local security forces quickly intervened and local police arrested all three suspects. Embassy staff were promptly briefed at the end of the incident.
Just last week, pro-Palestinian activists vandalized El Al’s offices in Paris, drenching them in red paint and branding the airline a “genocide company.” El Al said the attack was discovered in the morning while the building was empty, posing no threat to staff. “El Al views this incident with the utmost seriousness and is working with authorities in France and Israel to address it under official guidance. The company proudly bears the Israeli flag on its aircraft tails and condemns all forms of violence, especially those rooted in antisemitism,” the airline said.
Transportation Minister Miri Regev at the time urged: “Citizens of France, wake up. Today it’s El Al, tomorrow it will be Air France. When President Macron makes statements that embolden Hamas, this is the result. I condemn the barbaric and violent act against El Al and expect French law enforcement to find the criminals and deal with them harshly.”
ונדליזם בבניין שגרירות ישראל בהאגונדליזם בבניין שגרירות ישראל בהאג
In June, activists from the pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action broke into a British military base and vandalized two refueling aircraft, causing what was reported as £7 million in damages. In response, early last month, the British House of Commons approved Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s proposal to ban the organization’s activities.
