‘Move West immediately’: IDF orders mass evacuation in northern Gaza

In one of the largest evacuation orders since the start of the war in Gaza, the IDF called on residents of several neighborhoods in the northern part of the Strip to flee immediately, warning of an expanded military offensive in the area.
Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, issued the warning to residents of Zeitoun, Daraj, Tuffah, Al-Atatra and parts of Jabaliya and Shijaiyah. “Move West immediately,” the message read.
“Terrorist organizations continue operating in the area, and therefore, the IDF will expand its operation to destroy their capabilities. These zones will now be considered dangerous combat areas. You have been warned multiple times. For your safety—move now.”
The evacuation order came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the families of fallen hostages that Israel has agreed to the latest ceasefire and hostage deal proposal, known as the “Witkoff framework.” Hamas has yet to issue a formal response. A senior Hamas official said the offer “does not meet the demands of our people.”
The evacuation announcement also followed the third day of operations by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which has been distributing aid in the Strip. Earlier in the day, GHF said it had opened a third food distribution center, located near the Netzarim Corridor and that a total of 1,838,182 meals had been distributed in three days.
The foundation reported using “non-lethal means” to disperse crowds of Gazans who refused to leave the distribution center. “Smoke grenades and warning shots were fired. No one was hurt,” officials said. “These tactics were used to avoid incidents like the one at the UN warehouse yesterday, where five people were killed.”