Extremist settlers torch car of IDF soldier seen as cooperating with authorities

Extremist settlers set fire late Wednesday night to the vehicle of a soldier serving in the Regional Defense Battalion near the settlement outpost of Tzur Harel, security sources said.
The attack came amid tensions between settlers and the Israeli military. The soldier was reportedly targeted because he was perceived by some extremists as cooperating with law enforcement to calm clashes between the army and settlers.
The soldier returned home after a family event to find his car ablaze. With assistance from a friend, he was able to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher.
A security official said that several days earlier, the Regional Defense Battalion commander visited the soldier’s home, where a group of youths verbally abused the commander, leading to a confrontation in which the soldier defended the officer. The official said those youths had already threatened the soldier, warning him that “his time would come.”
Sources familiar with the case described the arson as a serious incident that could have had far worse consequences if the soldier’s wife or young son had been in the car at the time.
“This is a group that has completely lost control and crossed a line,” a security source said. “The soldier is facing a very difficult and complex situation. We expect leadership to condemn this act, which crosses every boundary.”
Police are investigating the incident thoroughly. Two additional related cases from recent days remain under investigation under gag orders.
Settler representatives called on all parties to address the issue. “There is a group of young people here who do not understand the damage they are causing to the settlement enterprise. This incident cannot be allowed to pass in silence,” they said.