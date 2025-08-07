Extremist settlers torch car of IDF soldier seen as cooperating with authorities

set fire late Wednesday night to the vehicle of a soldier serving in the Regional Defense Battalion near the settlement outpost of Tzur Harel, security sources said.

The attack came amid tensions between settlers and the Israeli military. The soldier was reportedly targeted because he was perceived by some extremists as cooperating with law enforcement to calm

The soldier returned home after a family event to find his car ablaze. With assistance from a friend, he was able to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher.

