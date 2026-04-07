Iran fires repeatedly at Israel after Trump extends ultimatum to Tehran

After U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week suspension of bombing tied to Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iran launched a series of missile barrages at Israel early Wednesday, triggering sirens across central, southern and northern parts of the country.
The first salvo set off alerts in the Jerusalem area and the Shfela lowlands in central Israel. Military officials said air defense systems intercepted the missile, and Magen David Adom said crews were dispatched to a site where interceptor debris was reported. No injuries were reported.
Shortly afterward, another barrage was fired toward southern Israel, with sirens sounding in the Be'er Sheva area and communities near the Gaza border. Air defense systems intercepted the missile, and rescue forces were sent to search for interceptor debris. No casualties were reported.
In a subsequent attack, sirens sounded across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the Sharon region and the West Bank. The missile was believed to be carrying an internationally banned cluster-type warhead, and rescue crews were called to two scenes in Bnei Brak and Petah Tikva after reports of impacts from the missile’s submunitions. No injuries were reported.
Alerts were then activated in Haifa and across northern Israel as another barrage was launched. A short time later, Iran fired additional missiles simultaneously toward southern Israel, including the Be'er Sheva area and Gaza border communities, and toward central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.
Magen David Adom crews were searching several areas where impacts were reported, including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, where a cluster munition struck an office building, Bnei Brak, Be'er Sheva, Omer and Nesher. Roads were damaged in Be'er Sheva and Nesher. Power was cut in Omer and parts of Tel Sheva, as well as parts of Be'er Sheva.
Magen David Adom said its teams treated two 15-year-old boys in Tel Sheva who were lightly hurt by the blast from fragments of an Iranian missile. Several other people were treated for shock.
Meanwhile, Iranian launches were also reported toward the United Arab Emirates.
About two hours after Trump announced the ceasefire agreement, Iranian state TV reported that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered all military units to stop launching missiles at Israel and other countries in the region.
“This is not the end of the war, but all branches of the military must act in accordance with the supreme leader’s order and halt the fire,” the announcement said.