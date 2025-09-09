Israel agrees to Trump Gaza ceasefire proposal, FM Sa’ar confirms

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has remained publicly silent, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirmed Tuesday that Israel has agreed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s new proposal for a hostage release and ceasefire in Gaza. Sa’ar made the announcement during a diplomatic visit to Croatia, which was accompanied by pro-Palestinian protests against Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.
Sa’ar met privately with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, where they discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East, with a focus on the war against Hamas. Addressing the situation in Gaza, Sa’ar said Israel “wants to reach an end to the war in Gaza based on President Trump’s proposal and in accordance with the principles set by the security cabinet.”
In a joint press conference with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman, Sa’ar said, “The war can end tomorrow. President Trump made this very clear two days ago. We have only two simple demands: the return of the hostages and Hamas must disarm.”
He added, “The second condition is not only critical for Israel — it guarantees a better future for Gaza and the Palestinians there. A future free from the oppressive rule of Hamas. The problem with Hamas and other extremist Islamic terror states is not only an Israeli problem — it is also a problem for the Palestinians themselves. It is a challenge for regional stability.”
Under Trump’s plan, all 48 hostages would be released on the first day in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners, and Israel’s planned operation to take control of Gaza City, known as “Operation Gideon B,” would be canceled. U.S.-led negotiations would then open to formally end the war, during which Israel would be barred from resuming military operations in Gaza.
Earlier this week, Netanyahu’s office responded cautiously to the new framework, stating, “Israel is seriously considering President Trump’s proposal, although Hamas will likely continue its refusal.” Trump himself said that day, “Israel has agreed to the proposal.” Sa’ar’s statements in Zagreb confirmed Israel’s acceptance of the plan.
Sa’ar also commented on yesterday’s terror attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, which killed six people, and the recent rocket fire from Gaza. In the face of growing international criticism of Israel’s actions, he emphasized that Israel has been the target of attacks on multiple fronts over the past two years and is not the aggressor.
He also criticized international efforts to recognize a Palestinian state, saying they “undermine regional stability” and “reward Hamas for the October 7 massacre, giving it incentive to continue the war. Such initiatives will not bring us closer to peace or security.”
Sa’ar reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to peace but stressed that the country cannot compromise on the safety of its citizens while facing adversaries led by Iran, which he said have plans to destroy Israel through simultaneous attacks on multiple fronts. He also thanked Plenković for Croatia’s support of Israel following the October 7 attacks and expressed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.
During his visit, Sa’ar is scheduled to meet with Zagreb’s Jewish community, visit a Holocaust memorial and former Ustaše regime sites, and hold talks with Montenegro’s President Jakov Milatović and Romania’s Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu. The diplomatic trip has been accompanied by pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside the Croatian Prime Minister’s office, with protesters accusing Israel of being an “apartheid state” committing “genocide.”