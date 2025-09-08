‘Can’t release them all’: Hamas raises issues with new Trump deal

Hamas officials declared on Monday that releasing all 48 Israeli hostages—both living and deceased—on the first day of a proposed ceasefire, as outlined by U.S. President Donald Trump, is “impossible.”
Speaking to Saudi-owned newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, they explained to mediators that some hostages died in areas requiring an IDF ceasefire to allow safe extraction from rubble or burial sites.
The terror group expressed willingness to release a number of living hostages initially, followed by a larger group of both living and deceased in a later phase, emphasizing, “This is not evasion or a precondition for negotiations. Conditions on the ground must enable the recovery of hostages from where they’re buried or trapped.”
Hamas sources highlighted ongoing efforts to resolve disputes and craft a comprehensive deal that meets all parties’ demands, particularly their call for a permanent end to the war. They said the plan guarantees an initial Israeli withdrawal to the agreed January lines, followed by phased pullbacks during U.S.-mediated talks to end the fighting — a process personally backed by Trump.
However, they criticized the proposal for not addressing IDF withdrawal from key routes like the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border or the reopening of the Rafah crossing for bidirectional movement. Hamas reiterated its openness to any agreement ensuring the war’s end, saying, “We are open to any deal that guarantees the war’s conclusion, by all possible means.”
Trump’s plan requires Hamas to free all 48 hostages on day one in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners, including hundreds serving life sentences and the cancellation of Israel’s Operation Gideon’s Chariots II to take over Gaza City.
Subsequent U.S.-led negotiations would aim to end the war, during which Israel would refrain from resuming combat. A source close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, “Israel is seriously considering President Trump’s proposal, but Hamas will likely continue its refusal.”
Israel demands Gaza’s demilitarization and security control, while Hamas insists on a full IDF withdrawal, unlikely to agree to a deal that removes their leverage upfront. The U.S. conveyed a stern message to Hamas: accept a comprehensive deal for a more active American role in ending the war or face a significant Israeli operation in Gaza.
Jerusalem sources added, “If Hamas refuses, it will give us legitimacy for the operation.” Trump himself addressed the issue on Sunday, warning Hamas and claiming Israel had agreed to the plan, despite Netanyahu’s clarification that it is only under consideration.
“Everyone wants the hostages home,” he said. “Everyone wants this war to end. The Israelis have accepted my terms. It’s time for Hamas to do the same. I’ve warned Hamas of the consequences of not agreeing—this is my last warning. There won’t be another.”