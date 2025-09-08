US proposal includes assurances Israel will not resume fighting during talks, officials say

Israeli officials familiar with negotiations said Monday that the latest U.S. proposal for a hostage release deal includes “very significant assurances” that Israel will not renew military operations as long as talks toward ending the war continue. If the framework is implemented, they said, the Israeli military would not remain in its current positions in Gaza and could “reposition” during negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire after the hostages are freed.

The officials said Hamas is expected to demand that if hostages are released immediately, Israeli forces withdraw entirely from the Gaza Strip at the same time — a condition Israel has firmly opposed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel is “considering” the proposal advanced by President Donald Trump . The plan calls for the release of all 48 hostages on the first day in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners, followed by negotiations during which Israel would not resume fighting.

Sources close to Hamas told Ynet that the terror group did not "outright reject" the proposal and that officials are currently "examining it."

Trump, however, said in a statement that Israel had already agreed to the plan. “We’re working on a solution that may be very good,” Trump told reporters after landing back in Washington from New York. He added, “You’ll be hearing about it pretty soon. We're trying to get it ended, get the hostages back.”

The apparent gap between Netanyahu’s cautious wording and Trump’s announcement remained unclear. The families of hostages urged Israel to announce that it accepts the proposal without conditions. Israeli officials noted that if Hamas refuses, it could provide justification for an Israeli operation in Gaza.

Israel has expressed skepticism over the new framework, pointing out that although Hamas would gain thousands of prisoner releases and guarantees that the offensive in Gaza would not resume, it would lose leverage on the first day of negotiations and be forced to rely on U.S. assurances. Netanyahu said Sunday that “Hamas will likely refuse.”

A Hamas official said the group “does not reject” the proposal but is seeking clarifications, particularly over the link between hostage releases and the release of Palestinian prisoners. Hamas has not yet issued a formal response and may be trying to delay Israeli action in Gaza.

Trump, seeking to increase pressure, issued what he called a final warning to Hamas. “Everyone wants the hostages home, everyone wants the war to end. The Israelis accepted my proposal, and now it’s time for Hamas to do the same. I warned Hamas of the consequences if they refuse — this is my last warning. There will not be another,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump also speculated about the condition of the hostages. “There are about 20 alive and 38 bodies,” he said. “Maybe a little less than 20 are alive because they tend to die. Even though most of them are young, they tend to die.” Israeli officials say there are 26 confirmed dead, with two more in critical condition.

An alternative, phased deal remains under discussion. That plan would see the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies over 60 days of negotiations aimed at ending the war and securing the return of all captives.