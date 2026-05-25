‘Unfit for human beings’: IDF reservists describe rats, sewage at Gaza outpost | Watch

between Rafah and Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip say they are enduring extremely poor sanitary conditions. According to the soldiers, they appealed to their commanders and officials in the Gaza Division but did not receive the response they expected.

between Rafah and Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip say they are enduring extremely poor sanitary conditions. According to the soldiers, they appealed to their commanders and officials in the Gaza Division but did not receive the response they expected.

We're not looking for sympathy and we're not trying to escape the mission — we're only asking for basic conditions that allow us to live with dignity."

We're not looking for sympathy and we're not trying to escape the mission — we're only asking for basic conditions that allow us to live with dignity."

The reservists say severe drainage problems have created pools of flowing sewage throughout the outpost, attracting massive numbers of mosquitoes, flies and rats. "The showers are rotten from the inside and are located right next to the sleeping tents and the tent where we eat," they said. "The smell, the filth and the overall feeling are those of complete neglect."

The reservists say severe drainage problems have created pools of flowing sewage throughout the outpost, attracting massive numbers of mosquitoes, flies and rats. "The showers are rotten from the inside and are located right next to the sleeping tents and the tent where we eat," they said. "The smell, the filth and the overall feeling are those of complete neglect."

The reservists say severe drainage problems have created pools of flowing sewage throughout the outpost, attracting massive numbers of mosquitoes, flies and rats. "The showers are rotten from the inside and are located right next to the sleeping tents and the tent where we eat," they said. "The smell, the filth and the overall feeling are those of complete neglect."