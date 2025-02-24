Israel demands: Release of terrorists for immediate return of 4 slain hostages

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem accused Israel of violating the cease-fire agreement by delaying the release of Palestinian prisoners. Speaking to Qatar’s Al-Araby network, he said the group was in talks with mediators about what he called an Israeli breach of the deal, with American backing. “The prisoners must be released before any discussion of negotiations on the next phase,” Qassem said. “Extending the first phase depends on what is on the table and on guarantees of Israel’s commitment. Serious assurances are needed from the mediators and even from the U.S. Israel has always refused to honor the agreements it signs.”