Israel demands: Release of terrorists for immediate return of 4 slain hostages

Israel has conveyed a proposal to mediators offering to release 620 Palestinian prisoners whose release has been delayed since Saturday in exchange for the immediate return of four slain hostages, an Israeli official told Ynet on Monday.
As part of the proposal, Israel is demanding assurances that no public ceremonies will take place, similar to those that occurred during the release of the Bibas family children and Oded Lifshitz, the official said.
Israel’s decision to delay the prisoner release stemmed from such incidents, which it views as an affront to national dignity, the official added. “Our response to the murder of the Bibas family will be powerful. We have not forgotten. Right now, we are focused on the mission of returning the fallen hostages,” he said.
Later Monday, a Hamas official said the terrorist group is insisting that Israel release the Palestinian prisoners before it hands over the four remaining fallen hostages.
As negotiations continue, Israel has reiterated that it will pursue all its war objectives. According to the Israeli official, Hamas must choose between negotiating a second phase of the cease-fire that would lead to the release of all remaining hostages, the disarmament and demilitarization of Hamas, and the exile of its leaders under a model similar to the 1982 Beirut agreement.
If Hamas agrees, the war could end. If Hamas rejects Israel’s terms, the military campaign will escalate with newly acquired weaponry following the lifting of an arms embargo. The official said the operation would continue with “unprecedented U.S. support,” citing statements from senior Trump administration officials advocating for Hamas’ destruction. Another possibility is prolonging the current phase of the cease-fire with U.S. backing.
Under this scenario, no full cease-fire would be declared unless additional hostages are released. Israel would seek the release of four fathers of young children, as well as hostages recently confirmed to be wounded or ill. A new negotiation framework would be established, with an understanding that Hamas would likely demand the release of additional prisoners and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.
To advance negotiations, White House envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is expected to visit the region on Wednesday, with planned stops in Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. In the meantime, he continues discussions with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who remains in the U.S. Both governments agree that Hamas must not retain control of Gaza in the next phase, according to an Israeli source. A delegation from Israel is expected to travel to Cairo or Doha in the coming days to discuss the various options, the source added.
Meanwhile, Egyptian sources told the Qatari news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that senior Egyptian officials see “positive indications” for the start of negotiations on a second phase of the cease-fire agreement. They also suggested that the Trump administration is interested in securing the release of all hostages and avoiding a resumption of full-scale fighting in Gaza. According to the report, Israel’s security establishment is pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to move forward with a deal.
Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem accused Israel of violating the cease-fire agreement by delaying the release of Palestinian prisoners. Speaking to Qatar’s Al-Araby network, he said the group was in talks with mediators about what he called an Israeli breach of the deal, with American backing. “The prisoners must be released before any discussion of negotiations on the next phase,” Qassem said. “Extending the first phase depends on what is on the table and on guarantees of Israel’s commitment. Serious assurances are needed from the mediators and even from the U.S. Israel has always refused to honor the agreements it signs.”