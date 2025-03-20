3 rockets launched from Gaza triggering alarms throughout central Israel

Alarms sounded in central Israel on Thursday afternoon following rockets fired from the Gaza Strip for the first time in many months. The launch came shortly after the IDF announced the resumption of the ground operation in northern Gaza.
Hamas said it launched the rockets "in response to the Zionist massacres of civilians."
The last launch from Gaza that set off alarms in the center of the country was on October 7, 2024, on the anniversary of the Hamas massacre.
In Rishon LeZion, shrapnel was reported to have fallen in four places throughout the city. Municipality security officials are on site, and the incident ended without casualties or property damage.
The Air Force successfully intercepted one rocket, two additional rockets fell in open areas.
Rocket alert sirens sounded throughout Gush Dan and central Israeli communities. Among the communities where rockets sounded were Or Yehuda, Holon, Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv and Rishon LeZion.
The rockets were fired shortly after the IDF and Shin Ben announced in a joint statement that IDF forces began ground operations in recent hours on the coastal axis in the Beit Lahia area in the northern Gaza Strip. Security forces continued to attack dozens of terror targets of throughout the Gaza Strip overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, according to the statement.
Two battalion combat teams entered the area along with forces from the 188th Armored Brigade. The forces are now positioning themselves on the coastal axis. During the night, the Israeli Air Force attacked approximately 40 underground targets, Hamas terrorists and military structures.
The rocket sirens also came hours after sirens blared across central Israel early Thursday morning warning of a missile attack from Yemen targeting multiple cities, including Tel Aviv, Rishon LeZion and Ramat Gan, as well as parts of Jerusalem and the Sharon region.
The IDF said the missile was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force before entering Israeli airspace, and sirens were activated according to protocol.
The Houthis claimed responsibility for the ballistic missile launch from Yemen, and announced that they had fired a 'Palestine 2' hypersonic ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport. Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said that "the target was achieved," and that the firing was carried out in response to "the massacres against our brothers in the Gaza Strip."