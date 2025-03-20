3 rockets launched from Gaza triggering alarms throughout central Israel

 1 rocket was intercepted and 2 landed in open areas; launch came shortly after the IDF announced the resumption of the ground operation in northern Gaza; Hamas said it launched the rockets 'in response to the Zionist massacres of civilians'; 2nd alarm in the center in less than a day, following interception of Houthi ballistic missile

Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi, Lihi Gordon, Meir Turgeman, Iris Lifshiz-Kliger|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Rocket sirens
Gaza
Alarms sounded in central Israel on Thursday afternoon following rockets fired from the Gaza Strip for the first time in many months. The launch came shortly after the IDF announced the resumption of the ground operation in northern Gaza.
Rocket launch from Gaza to the center of the country
Hamas said it launched the rockets "in response to the Zionist massacres of civilians."
The last launch from Gaza that set off alarms in the center of the country was on October 7, 2024, on the anniversary of the Hamas massacre.
3 View gallery
In Rishon LeZion, shrapnel was reported to have fallen in four places throughout the city. Municipality security officials are on site, and the incident ended without casualties or property damage.
The Air Force successfully intercepted one rocket, two additional rockets fell in open areas.
Rocket alert sirens sounded throughout Gush Dan and central Israeli communities. Among the communities where rockets sounded were Or Yehuda, Holon, Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv and Rishon LeZion.
3 View gallery
רסיס נפל בראשון לציוןרסיס נפל בראשון לציון
Rocket shrapnel in Rishon LeZion
The rockets were fired shortly after the IDF and Shin Ben announced in a joint statement that IDF forces began ground operations in recent hours on the coastal axis in the Beit Lahia area in the northern Gaza Strip. Security forces continued to attack dozens of terror targets of throughout the Gaza Strip overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, according to the statement.
Two battalion combat teams entered the area along with forces from the 188th Armored Brigade. The forces are now positioning themselves on the coastal axis. During the night, the Israeli Air Force attacked approximately 40 underground targets, Hamas terrorists and military structures.
3 View gallery
שיגור מעזה למרכז הארץשיגור מעזה למרכז הארץ
Rocket seen in sky over central Israel
The rocket sirens also came hours after sirens blared across central Israel early Thursday morning warning of a missile attack from Yemen targeting multiple cities, including Tel Aviv, Rishon LeZion and Ramat Gan, as well as parts of Jerusalem and the Sharon region.
<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>
The IDF said the missile was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force before entering Israeli airspace, and sirens were activated according to protocol.
The Houthis claimed responsibility for the ballistic missile launch from Yemen, and announced that they had fired a 'Palestine 2' hypersonic ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport. Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said that "the target was achieved," and that the firing was carried out in response to "the massacres against our brothers in the Gaza Strip."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""