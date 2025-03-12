Officials cite 'progress' in hostage talks, U.S. envoy Witkoff in Doha

Israeli and American officials expressed cautious optimism on Wednesday, citing slight progress in hostage negotiations held in Doha. White House envoy Steve Witkoff recently joined the discussions.
While there was no agreement on Witkoff’s proposal to secure the release of all hostages in two stages, mediators have suggested a compromise: small, possibly very limited, initial releases to create momentum for further negotiations in the coming days. Another option under consideration was adopting Witkoff’s proposal to release 10 hostages but doing so in more stages.
Officials familiar with the talks said their American counterparts were deeply disturbed by reports of torture suffered by the hostages and remain determined to secure additional releases at any cost. However, they also expressed a strong preference to avoid a return to full-scale fighting. Both Israeli and U.S. officials agree that an extended ceasefire without further hostage releases was unsustainable, leading to discussions about setting a firm deadline to reach an agreement soon.
The Israeli delegation was expected to return home later Wednesday after two days of talks, though it remains unclear whether Witkoff would ask them to stay and continue negotiations.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned a security assessment with ministers Israel Katz, Gideon Sa’ar, Bezalel Smotrich, and Ron Dermer, along with the heads of the Mossad, the Shin Bet, and National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi.