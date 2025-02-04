IDF confirms to IDF reserve soldiers killed in West Bank attack, names one

Two IDF reserve soldiers were killed in a shooting attack at the Taysir checkpoint in the West Bank after the terrorist entered the post and ambushed them, the IDF Spokesperson reported on Tuesday. Eight other soldiers were wounded, two seriously and the rest suffering minor injuries.

One of the fallen soldiers was Sergeant Major (res.) Ofer Yung, 39, from Tel Aviv, a Squad Commander in the 8211th Battalion. The second soldier’s name has not yet been cleared for publication. The wounded were evacuated to Israeli hospitals.

2 View gallery Sergeant Major (res.) Ofer Yung ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The checkpoint had 11 soldiers and a commander on duty. At dawn, as the checkpoint opened for inspections, the first soldier who stepped out of the guard post was ambushed by the attacker, who also targeted another soldier.

A close-range firefight ensued, lasting several minutes. The soldiers fired from inside the rooms and the guard area, while the attacker shot from the entrance of the guard post.

Rapid response teams were called in and a force led by a platoon commander fired at the terrorist from outside the post. He then tried to flee between buildings but was intercepted by another unit.

2 View gallery Scene of the attack ( Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad )

After several minutes of gunfire, one soldier threw a grenade that hit the terrorist. He was neutralized and then eliminated by two other soldiers. A UAV tracked him from the air but he was ultimately taken down by ground forces. The IDF described the attack as "a very serious incident" and said, "Lessons will be learned."

