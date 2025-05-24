Thousands rally in Tel Aviv calling for end to war, return of hostages

Thousands gathered Saturday evening at Tel Aviv’s Habima Square for a rally demanding an end to the war in Gaza and the return of all hostages held by Hamas.
The protest featured fierce criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, particularly in light of his announcement appointing Maj. Gen. David Zini as the next head of Israel’s internal security service, the Shin Bet.
The demonstration, organized by groups advocating for government accountability and hostage release, concluded with participants marching toward the nearby Begin Gate for a continued protest.
Attorney Eliad Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, addressed the rally and condemned Netanyahu’s appointment. “Netanyahu, remember — the rule of law applies even to those in power. You are playing with fire, and that fire will catch the hem of your coat,” he warned. “If you violate the court ruling and the attorney general’s directives, you are on a path to suspension. You’ve been warned.”
Orna Shimoni of the Four Mothers movement called for a general strike. “I appeal personally to business owners, the self-employed and hi-tech professionals — take responsibility. Shut down the machines, stop production lines, release workers for a general strike. The majority of the people will follow you like a tsunami,” she said.
Lt. Col. (res.) Oren Shvil, a leader of the Brothers in Arms protest group, directed his comments to the head of the IDF’s Human Resources Directorate. “How can you look a young man from Modi’in in the eye after 200 days in Gaza while his neighbor in Modi’in Illit hasn’t received a draft notice?” he asked. “You’re a brave fighter who came up through the ranks. The IDF has a severe shortage of combat soldiers — those are your words. Don’t give in to this government’s draft evasion schemes. Open a map, raise your compass, and be a brave fighter again.”
Earlier in the day, about 1,000 people demonstrated at the Science Park Junction in Rehovot, also demanding the release of hostages. MK Naama Lazimi of the Democrats Party, speaking in place of party chair Yair Golan who canceled due to scheduling conflicts, also criticized Zini’s appointment. “They’ve appointed a Shin Bet chief for the Kingdom of Judah, someone close to Rabbi [Tzvi] Tau. We must prevent this appointment,” she said, referring to a prominent ultra-nationalist rabbi considered a spiritual leader for parts of the Israeli far right.
Lazimi also echoed calls for a general strike and urged opposition leaders to act decisively. “Don’t be afraid. I call on opposition leaders — stop looking at polls. The country needs us. As one bloc, we will prevail.”
During the Rehovot protest, police blocked off the intersection and intervened to disperse a group of about 10 counter-protesters who clashed with demonstrators while shouting slogans such as “Only Bibi” and “Leftists are traitors.”
Danny Elgarat, whose brother Itzik was murdered while in Hamas captivity, also denounced Zini’s appointment and urged him to refuse the post.