Trump addresses Phase II of hostage deal: 'Israel has to make this decision'

U.S. President Donald Trump commented Wednesday on the transition to Phase II of the cease-fire and hostage return deal, stating that the decision regarding the continuation of the deal and the cease-fire in Gaza lies with Israel. "This is a decision that needs to be made by Israel, by Bibi. Israel has to make this decision," Trump said during a press briefing at the White House when asked about potential progress in the ongoing negotiations.
Trump expressed disappointment at the recent return of four bodies of victims, emphasizing the tragedy of young lives lost. "These are young people. Young people don’t die," Trump remarked. "They think they're doing us a favor by sending us bodies." He described one particularly disturbing account, recounting how how hostage Emily Damari was injured after trying to shield herself from a bullet, which blew off part of her hand. “This is a vicious group of people, and Israel’s going to have to decide what they’re doing," Trump added.
The president continued, highlighting the emotional toll on families who have lost loved ones. "I’ve spoken to a lot of parents and people involved. They want those bodies almost as much, if not more, than they want their son or daughter. It’s incredible the level of importance they place on bringing back the bodies," he said, noting the emotional depth of families requesting their deceased loved ones' remains.
Trump further remarked on the condition of some victims, comparing them to survivors of concentration camps. "The first group that came in two weeks ago looked like they just got out of a concentration camp. The next group that came in wasn't in as bad a shape, but Israel's going to have to make a decision," he said. Trump stressed that while Phase 1 of the deal is concluding, it remains a sad situation as bodies continue to be returned.
As the discussions around the hostage deal continue, Trump’s remarks underscore the complex decisions ahead for Israel regarding the future of the cease-fire and the ongoing hostage negotiations.
First published: 22:10, 02.26.25