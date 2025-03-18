The senior Gaza terror officials eliminated in Israel's onslaught

Reports from Gaza indicated that six senior members of the terrorist organization were eliminated, including Essam al-Da'alis, a member of Hamas' political bureau and head of the terrorist group's government in Gaza. Israel had hinted that he was killed at the beginning of the war.

7 View gallery Abu Hamza eliminated by Israel

Saudi news outlet Al Hadath reported that among those killed was Abu Hamza, the spokesperson for Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). Later, PIJ officials confirmed his death.

According to reports, Abu Hamza, who also served as the commander of the organization's rocket unit, was killed in an airstrike in Nuseirat along with his wife, son and other family members.

Additionally, it was reported that Khamis Barhoum, a senior member of Hamas' military wing, was killed in another strike along with his wife and children. Barhoum was responsible for the massacre at Kerem Shalom during the October 7 attack and served as the deputy commander of the Rafah Brigade under Mohammed Shabaneh.

The aerial operation began with an emphasis on surprising Hamas after hundreds of new targets were identified during the two-month ceasefire. Over 20,000 Hamas and PIJ operatives were redeployed across the Gaza Strip.

7 View gallery Essam al-Da'alis ( Illustration: IDF )

The decision to launch a wide-scale air offensive in Gaza, effectively ending the ceasefire, was made in response to Hamas' preparations to carry out attacks and its rearmament efforts during the ceasefire .

As part of the extensive airstrikes, IDF targeted mid-level Hamas commanders, senior members of Hamas' politburo and the organization's infrastructure.

Al-Da’alis, born in Jabaliya and residing in Nuseirat, was a key figure in Hamas. He served as the head of governmental oversight in Gaza, a role akin to prime minister for the terrorist organization since it took control of the enclave in 2007.

He was considered one of Hamas' top administrative and organizational figures, playing a significant role in managing civilian affairs and services in Gaza. He actively participated in the general policies of Hamas' government and also served as the head of the teachers' organization within UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. Al-Da’alis also worked as an advisor to former Hamas Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh.

His brother stated in an interview with Al Jazeera Tuesday morning that at least three of al-Da’alis' sons and two of his grandchildren were killed during IDF bombings in Gaza Monday night.

7 View gallery Bahajat Abu Sultan

Bahajat Abu Sultan, a senior Hamas security official, was also killed in an Israeli airstrike. Abu Sultan, whose rank was equivalent to a brigadier general, was responsible for internal security operations in Gaza and held several key positions within Hamas’ Ministry of Interior and security services.

As director-general of Hamas’ administration in the ministry, he played a central role in the group’s governance and frequently participated in field visits, including trips by Hamas leadership to the families of prisoners.

7 View gallery Ahmed Amar Abdullah Alhata

Ahmed Amar Abdullah Alhata, known as "Abu Omar," served as the director-general of Hamas' Ministry of Justice in Gaza. He was known for advancing the Islamic judicial system in the enclave. In 2021, he also served as the dean of the Ribat College for police training in Gaza.

Mahmoud Abu Watfa, the director-general of Hamas' Ministry of Interior, was another casualty of IDF strikes. According to Hamas, Abu Watfa held the rank of general and was killed along with his family in an airstrike on his home in Gaza City.

7 View gallery Mahmoud Abu Watfa ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem )

In January, after the ceasefire came into effect, Abu Watfa appeared in a video speaking with a Gazan woman, emphasizing his commitment to rebuilding the enclave. He told her, "We will make Gaza stronger."

<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>

According to a statement from Hamas' police last month, Abu Watfa inspected security and police forces in the Strip, approved their deployment in various areas, released "all troublemakers" and emphasized the police's role in maintaining public security.

His death is considered a significant loss for Hamas and its security services in Gaza due to his prominent role in enhancing security and stability in the Strip.

7 View gallery Abu Ubaida Mohammed Al-Jamassi

Hamas political bureau member Abu Ubaida Mohammed Al-Jamassi, an engineer by training, served as the head of the terrorist group's administrative body in the southern Gaza Strip before meeting his demise in the overnight strikes.

His last public appearance was in July 2023, when he attended a memorial for Hamas co-founder Ramadan Al-Saifi. He was not seen again before the October 7 massacre, after which he disappeared.

7 View gallery Yasser Harb and five of his children were eliminated

In July 2017, Al-Jamassi served as the head of Hamas' legal department, where he worked to overturn the European Court's decision to keep Hamas on the EU's list of terrorist organizations. At the time, he urged the court to reconsider its decision and emphasized the "legitimacy of resistance under international law."

The Qatari newspaper The New Arab reported Tuesday morning, citing "family sources," that Yasser Harb, a member of Hamas' political bureau, was also killed during the IDF strikes in Gaza overnight. Five of his children were killed in the war since October 7, 2023.