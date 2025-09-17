Netanyahu ensures EU sanctions ‘won’t have much effect’ ahead of bloc's final decision

Opposition from key nations like Germany and Italy, alongside Croatia, Romania, Greece, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Austria, has so far blocked the effort. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is conducting intensive talks to maintain their stance.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told Sa’ar, “The Czech Republic opposes suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement and will clearly resist it.” The EU may also consider personal sanctions on Israeli ministers, including Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, though a previous attempt failed due to the need for full consensus, which Israel believes it can block.

The Netherlands has already imposed sanctions on them under the Schengen Agreement, affecting 29 countries. Israeli officials assess that trade sanctions would primarily affect minor foreign aid, with institutions like

