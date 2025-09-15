Netanyahu warns Israel may need 'super-Sparta' economy amid growing global isolation

He argued that Muslim migration to Europe has created a “significant and vocal minority” that bends European governments on issues related to Gaza. “They deny Zionism,” Netanyahu said, adding that this influence was fueling sanctions and restrictions against Israel and limiting its ability to import key weapons components.

He argued that Muslim migration to Europe has created a “significant and vocal minority” that bends European governments on issues related to Gaza. “They deny Zionism,” Netanyahu said, adding that this influence was fueling sanctions and restrictions against Israel and limiting its ability to import key weapons components.

He argued that Muslim migration to Europe has created a “significant and vocal minority” that bends European governments on issues related to Gaza. “They deny Zionism,” Netanyahu said, adding that this influence was fueling sanctions and restrictions against Israel and limiting its ability to import key weapons components.