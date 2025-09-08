Netanyahu says IDF razed 50 Gaza ‘terror towers’ in 2 days, vows bigger assault coming

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israeli forces had demolished 50 high-rise “terror towers” in Gaza in just two days, declaring it a prelude to a major ground assault into Gaza City.
“I promised you days ago that we would bring down Hamas terror towers in Gaza, and that is exactly what we are doing,” Netanyahu said after touring the Air Force command bunker. “In the last 48 hours, 50 such towers have fallen, brought down by the Air Force. And this is just the beginning, only the opening act, for the main ground maneuver of our forces, which are now preparing and massing inside Gaza City.”
He warned civilians still in the city, which he has repeatedly described as Hamas’s last bastion: “I say to the residents of Gaza, listen to me carefully — you have been warned, leave now.”
Palestinian media reported heavy strikes across Gaza City earlier Monday, describing a “fire belt” laid down by Israeli forces. The IDF confirmed it had issued evacuation warnings to residents of several apartment blocks, one of which was later struck twice. Later in the day, the army said it hit the al-Ruwaia building, claiming Hamas fighters had turned it into a hub for intelligence gathering, explosives and observation posts. The army said terrorists operating near the building had used it throughout the war to plan attacks on Israeli troops.
The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, Col. Avichay Adraee, issued another evacuation notice Monday, telling residents of blocks 783–786 and nearby tent camps to leave immediately. He warned that Israeli strikes were imminent around Gaza City’s Gamal Abdel Nasser Street due to Hamas infrastructure inside or near residential buildings. “For your safety, you must evacuate immediately southward to the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis,” his statement said.
Defense Minister Israel Katz also signaled an escalation, writing on X that “today a mighty hurricane will strike over Gaza City and the rooftops of the terror towers will shake. This is the last warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in the luxury hotels abroad: release the hostages and lay down your arms — or Gaza will be destroyed and you will be eliminated.” He added that the IDF was continuing as planned and preparing to expand its maneuver “to bring Gaza to a decisive defeat.”