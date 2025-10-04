US intelligence officials: 'Netanyahu ordered drone strike on Gaza flotilla from submarine'

CBS News reported overnight Friday to Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally ordered the IDF to attack two vessels from last month’s Gaza-bound flotilla, “Sumud.” The same flotilla—comprising dozens of boats carrying hundreds of activists—was intercepted by the Israeli navy earlier this week as it attempted to “break the blockade” on Gaza.
The report, citing two unnamed U.S. intelligence officials, claims that Israeli forces launched drones from a submarine on two separate occasions, September 8 and 9. The drones allegedly dropped incendiary materials on the ships while they were docked at a port in Tunisia, sparking fires on board.
CBS noted that dropping such flammable substances on civilian vessels is “prohibited under all circumstances” by international law.
Flotilla activists had already accused Israel of carrying out drone strikes on two consecutive nights while their ships were anchored in Tunisia and released footage appearing to show burning debris landing on deck. Tunisian authorities initially denied the claims, but two weeks later, U.S. envoy to Lebanon Thomas Barrack appeared to hint that Israel was behind the attacks. Barrack said Hezbollah currently has “no incentive” to disarm, explaining that “Israel is attacking everyone,” citing Tunisia as an example.
The “Sumud” flotilla included roughly 500 activists aboard dozens of vessels. Participants claimed they were transporting tons of humanitarian aid—medicine and food—directly to Gaza rather than through Israel. However, footage released by Israel’s Foreign Ministry following a police search showed no aid on board.
The activists streamed the voyage live from cameras on the ships and frequently posted videos online to amplify their protest and document the Israeli navy’s takeover, which occurred on Yom Kippur. The seizure lasted about 12 hours, beginning with Israeli naval warnings to turn back. Within an hour, the navy gained operational control of six large vessels and eventually forced 41 ships to sail to Ashdod Port, where the activists were handed over to the Israel Prison Service.
One boat initially remained at sea but was later seized as well. “The Hamas–Sumud provocation is over,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry wrote on X. “None of the provocateurs’ yachts succeeded in entering an active combat zone or breaching the legal naval blockade.”
Hundreds of activists, including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, were detained and are expected to be deported as in previous flotillas. Those refusing to sign deportation orders will be held in custody and face judicial proceedings before deportation.
A total of 469 activists are now being held at the Ktzi’ot facility, where foreign diplomats are attempting to persuade them to leave voluntarily. Those not flown to Europe will be deported via the Allenby Bridge crossing or on commercial flights. Israeli authorities decided not to sink the seized vessels; instead, the state plans to ask the court to confiscate them, as done in previous flotilla cases.