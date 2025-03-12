Israel receives first sign of life from hostage Avinatan Or

For the first time since his abduction on October 7, a sign of life has been received from hostage Avinatan Or. He was last seen in footage captured on the day of the attack alongside his partner, Noa Argamani, who was rescued in Operation Arnon on June 8, 2024.
The widely circulated video of their kidnapping, which took place after they arrived at the Nova music festival near Re’im, remains among the most haunting images of that day. The footage shows Argamani being forcibly separated from Or as they were taken into Gaza.
Now, after 523 days in captivity, Or’s family confirmed they had finally received proof that he is alive. According to the details they shared, he is being held in central Hamas facilities under harsh conditions.
His brother, Moshe Or, described the news as a "huge relief." Speaking to Ynet, he said, "We always knew he was alive. Now we have official confirmation. It gives us strength and renewed energy to keep fighting and not give up." However, he emphasized that their ultimate goal remains Or’s release. "This is encouraging, but we’re not here just for a sign of life. In the end, we want Avinatan back—not just proof that he’s still alive."
Moshe also noted that none of the released hostages had reported seeing or hearing from his brother. He urged the Israeli government to finalize a deal to bring all hostages home. "Which Israeli politician has the audacity to break the agreement that Israel has already signed? There is a deal on the table—Hamas is desperate for it. Just bring them all back."