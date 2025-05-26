Israel opens first aid distribution hub in southern Gaza

A food distribution center for Gaza residents opened Monday in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, as part of a broader plan to establish humanitarian aid hubs across the territory , Israeli officials said.

Three additional centers are expected to launch gradually in the coming weeks—two in the southern Gaza Strip and one near the Netzarim corridor. The centers are operated by a civilian organization and are part of a coordinated effort with international aid groups and local partners to address the growing humanitarian crisis.

The rollout comes amid internal turmoil at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), the international aid initiative tasked with feeding more than 1.2 million Palestinians . Jake Wood, the foundation’s CEO, resigned overnight, citing concerns about the group’s ability to operate independently and in line with humanitarian principles.

“It is clear that the aid plan cannot be implemented while upholding the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence—principles I am unwilling to compromise,” Wood said in his resignation letter.

Wood, a former U.S. Marine and humanitarian operations leader, was appointed just two months ago to spearhead the unprecedented aid initiative. He said he accepted the role in response to the hunger crisis gripping the enclave.

“My heart broke over the famine crisis in Gaza, and I felt a deep obligation to do everything in my power to alleviate the suffering,” he wrote.

Wood urged Israel to “significantly expand the delivery of aid to Gaza by all available means” and called on other parties to “continue exploring innovative methods of delivering assistance—without delay, corruption or discrimination.”

His resignation follows reports raising questions about the independence of the GHF. A recent investigation by The New York Times revealed that Israeli reservists and business leaders helped initiate the project. The reservists previously served in the military’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories unit under Brig. Gen. Roman Gofman, who now serves as military secretary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Despite the leadership upheaval, Israeli officials said the food distribution network will continue to expand as planned, with logistical support and coordination from international and local organizations.