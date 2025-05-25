Israel signals Gaza escalation as talks stall; US urges delay in full takeover of encalve

Israeli officials said they plan to intensify military operations in Gaza , even as hostage negotiations remain stalled and the United States urges a delay in Israel's full takeover of the coastal enclave.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a high-level security meeting Sunday evening with top defense officials amid reported tensions between the military and political leadership. The meeting came as Washington continued pressing for restraint while maintaining indirect talks with Hamas through back channels.

Despite the impasse in negotiations, Israeli defense and political officials say military pressure is yielding some results—but not enough. “It’s not sufficient,” one Israeli source said, adding that further escalation of the campaign is expected.

The Israel Defense Forces currently controls about 40% of the Gaza Strip and aims to expand that to 75%—an additional 35%—within two months, according to military officials.

The Biden administration has asked Israel to delay its final offensive. U.S. officials continue direct, behind-the-scenes talks with Hamas, facilitated in part by Palestinian-American businessman Bashar Al-Bahbah. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is acting as the U.S. liaison to mediators in the region.

A senior Israeli military officer said Israel is seeking a decisive outcome, arguing that Hamas cannot be allowed to retain a presence in Gaza. The official said Hamas has rebuilt its arsenal with hundreds of short-range rockets and dozens capable of reaching central Israel.

The officer outlined four steps in Israel’s plan: eliminating Hamas’s military wing, dismantling its governing authority, seizing and holding territory and controlling humanitarian aid to prevent Hamas from exploiting it.

Southern Command officials said Hamas remains committed to Israel’s destruction and is using cease-fire efforts to regroup. They expect the current phase of Gideon’s Chariots to continue for about two months. Regular IDF troops have been deployed as part of the campaign’s advanced stage.

According to Israeli assessments, Hamas is under severe pressure militarily and politically. It has lost its command chain and is struggling to maintain control. Officials believe cracks are emerging in public support for Hamas, but the group has not yet collapsed. They suggest a combination of sustained military action and tight control over aid could bring about that collapse .

The IDF is using a strategy of territorial takeover. Israeli media reported the military plans to reduce Hamas’s control to about 30% of the Gaza Strip within two months. As the army shifts from combat to territorial retention, it is focusing on destroying infrastructure, both above and below ground, particularly in Khan Younis and northern Gaza.

The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Communications in Gaza claimed earlier this week that Israeli forces now hold 77% of the territory. That figure has not been independently verified. The last official Israeli estimate, released just over a month ago, placed the figure at 40%.